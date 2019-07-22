Disney’s remake of the 1994 animatic classic “The Lion King” was ruler of the box office on its opening weekend.
According to CNN.com, the film has made an estimated $531 million worldwide in 10 days of release. That includes an estimated $185 million opening this weekend in North America.
Analysts had projected that the film would make around $150 million for its domestic opening.
“The Lion King” also made $98 million in China — the world's second largest movie market.
Directed by Jon Favreau, the 2019 cast includes Beyonce, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
The film is the 9th highest-grossing opening ever, the biggest opening for the month of July and for a PG-rated film.
"The Lion King" was also the second highest-grossing opening of the year behind "Avengers: Endgame.”
