The resilience of The Muny has been apparent since even before the institution’s inception more than a century ago. A world war and a worldwide pandemic could not halt plans to bring the cultural gem to the region. And torrential storms didn’t stop the Muny’s inaugural opening night performance.
The deadly influenza outbreak of 1918 – which resulted in more casualties than World War I and World War II combined – was not mentioned in Dennis Brown’s book MUNY SAGA, which details the organization’s evolution from an idea to a one-of-a-kind musical theater staple that has served the city for 100 summers.
As The Muny prepared to step into its 102nd season, they were faced with yet another unprecedented challenge due to coronavirus. The organization is making the health and safety of the tens of thousands who have made The Muny a part of their summer tradition a priority. There are yet again, The Muny displays its resilience with the announcement that although delayed, the show will go on for their summer season.
The Muny announced on Tuesday, April 28 that it will offer a revised season featuring five productions that is scheduled to begin July 20 due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to a news release, the decision to continue planning and moving forward at this time with a modified season was made based on all available information from national and local health experts and officials.
“Since early March, The Muny team has been exploring every possibility that would give us the best chance of presenting a season for our audience so long as the environment becomes safe and healthy enough to do so,” said Muny Chairman of the Board, Louis A. Cella. “Like you, we hope this situation continues to improve so that we may gather to celebrate our Muny magic once again.”
The modified 2020 season featuring new production dates includes: “Chicago,” |July 20 – 26; “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” August 15 – 21; “The Sound of Music,” July 29 – August 4, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” August 24 – 30; and “On Your Feet!” August 7 -13. The two shows originally slated for 2020 that will move into the 2021 season lineup are: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” and “Sweeney Todd.”
The Muny said it will continue to monitor and adapt to the guidance of those officials with the best interest of the community in mind. If by June 8 conditions for a July 20 opening have not been deemed safe and positive for our community, the entire season will be postponed until the summer of 2021.
“We’re hopeful that by late July we will be far enough on the other side of this situation to have the chance to share a few nights under the stars together at The Muny,” said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. “Ultimately, the guidance of health and government officials will determine if this is possible.”
Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding their options and next steps. New season tickets for the five-show package are available now.
“In this incredibly challenging time, it has been so gratifying how our subscribers, donors and friends have been telling us how much they hope they will get their Muny season,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. “I’m so grateful to all of the creative teams and artists for their continued faith in The Muny.”
The Muny Box Office in Forest Park is currently unavailable. However, tickets can be purchased online at MetroTix.com. For more information, visit www.muny.org.
The latest updates will also be available on The Muny’s various social media channels, including: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
