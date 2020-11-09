Mrs. Wauneen Rucker

Mrs. Missouri American 2020 is Ms. Wauneen Rucker

Mrs. Wauneen Rucker was crowned Mrs. Missouri America 2020 on September 20, 2020 at The Bucknell Family Center For The Arts, in Pittsburg, Ks. The contestants who competed were judged in three categories: Interview (50%), swimsuit (25%), and evening gown (25%).

Wauneen will represent Missouri and compete for the National title of Mrs. America on January 22-29 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas., NV.
Wauneen, who competed as Mrs. St. Louis, graduated from the University of Missouri - St. Louis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology & Criminal Justice. She then attended Webster University, attaining a M.A. degree in Management. She also matriculated through St. Louis Community College - Forest Park Campus, attaining an A.A.S. degree in Baking & Pastry Arts. More impressively, Wauneen is a former St. Louis City Police Officer and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She currently is a practicing Licensed Minister and works as the General Manager of Sweetology, a DIY bakery located in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Wauneen made history when she was crowned Mrs. Missouri America 2020. In the 45 years of existence, Mrs. Missouri America Pageant has had only two African American winners. The first was Brandi Palacios (2018) and now Wauneen. In addition to being the second African American to win this coveted title, Wauneen is the first woman of any ethnicity to win the title over the age of 50. She believes that her age is simply a number. She plans to promote her platform/charity of choice “The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank” by helping to strengthen low-to no income families by ensuring access to an adequate supply of diapers and by raising awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper needs in our communities. Within these organizations a recent addition to the core mission was born. The St. Louis Alliance For Period Supplies Initiative, raises awareness regarding the thousands of individuals living in impoverished areas who miss out on daily life because they lack access to period products.

Wauneen is married to LaVance Rucker and they have two sons Fred Fuller (age 34) and Elisha Rucker (age 16).

The Mrs. Missouri America Pageant publicly recognizes accomplished, driven & beautiful married women, living within the state, who have obtained personal, professional, and community achievements.


The Mrs. Missouri America Pageant is the official State preliminary pageant to the Mrs. America and the Mrs. World pageants.

