Mrs. Wauneen Rucker was crowned Mrs. Missouri America 2020 on September 20, 2020 at The Bucknell Family Center For The Arts, in Pittsburg, Ks. The contestants who competed were judged in three categories: Interview (50%), swimsuit (25%), and evening gown (25%).
Wauneen will represent Missouri and compete for the National title of Mrs. America on January 22-29 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas., NV.
The Mrs. Missouri America Pageant publicly recognizes accomplished, driven & beautiful married women, living within the state, who have obtained personal, professional, and community achievements.
The New Mrs. Missouri America is Wauneen Rucker
