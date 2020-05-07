The Center for Creative Arts and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis are using technology to encourage aspiring writers through separate festivals that will take place via Zoom, as the cultural community grapples with the effects of the COVID-19.
COCA will premier COCAwrites: Plays on Zoom. Meanwhile, The Rep is transitioning an initiative that has encouraged the creativity of elementary school students by bringing their work from page to the stage for nearly 25 years from the physical to the virtual space.
McCraney lends creative hand to COCAwrites
An Academy Award winner will allow COCAwrites: Plays on Zoom to launch in grand fashion. Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Academy Award for the screenplay “Moonlight,” adapted from his play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” will join in as a special guest for the premiere event that will feature a selection of new short plays and musicals at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
The festival will include musicals and four plays (two from student playwrights and two from adults) chosen by a committee of St. Louis playwrights and COCA students. They will be performed by a cast of COCA students and professional actors from St. Louis and New York.
The evening of international premieres will culminate with a question and answer session with McCraney, who is also a Tony Award nominated playwright, about his work and his opinion on the challenges of writing during a time of social distance.
Two student playwrights and members of COCA's vocal companies will have their work read by McCraney and receive a private coaching session. McCraney joins the festival's directors Jacqueline Thompson, a St. Louis Visionary Award Winner, Kern McFadden from NYU’s Stella Adler Studio and Amelia Acosta Powell from The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Colin Healy, COCA vocal co-director and artistic director of Fly North Theatricals, will lead COC’'s students in the creation of new musicals. Delaney Piggins is the festival’s dramaturge.
“This festival is just the start of COCA’s broader commitment to boost theatre for multi-generational audiences in St. Louis and beyond,” said Jennifer Wintzer, COCA's artistic director of theatre.
Select works from COCAwrites: Plays on Zoom will be presented in COCA’s new Berges Theatre, a state-of-the-art 450- seat venue central to the organization’s new expanded campus in St. Louis, set to open yet this year.
“COCAwrites highlights COCA’s commitment to bolster the training and professionalism of our students as they become vital forces in a new generation of theatre,” Wintzer said.
COCAwrites: Plays on Zoom will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8. For more information, visit www.cocastl.org.
The Rep’s WiseWrite heads to the web
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rep had to get creative in making sure that the show went on in some capacity as it was forced to cancel its 24th Annual WiseWrite Festival.
The beloved event that showcased the imagination and creativity of elementary school student writers was scheduled to take place on April 7. Stay-at-home orders meant that the annual event that presents a full day of one-act productions penned by 5th grade students and performed by professional actors on the Loretto-Hilton stage was not an option.
While the doors remain closed, the Rep has adapted and expanded the popular creative learning exchange – and transferred the festival from the stage to the internet. The all-new WiseWrite Digital Play Festival is open to all students grades 4 through 12. WiseWrite, which The Rep calls “an online celebration of storytelling,” will culminate in June when professional actors perform selected student submissions over Zoom.
To help students develop the skills to write their first plays, The Rep released a six-part online learning curriculum – one part each week through the end of May – at repstl.org/wisewrite. These digital lessons will introduce students to basic story structure, developing characters and writing dialogue. At the end of the curriculum, students can submit their plays to The Rep for festival consideration.
“Imagine being a child and having the first play you ever wrote performed by professional actors,” said Marsha Coplon, the Rep’s director of education. “It’s a fantastic and meaningful opportunity that we’re happy to provide. We want this festival to both teach and inspire students through the art of telling great stories.”
The Rep’s educational programs introduce theatre to young people throughout Missouri and Illinois, reaching 35,000 students every year through a host of programming opportunities – including student matinees of Mainstage productions, performances from The Rep’s touring Imaginary Theatre Company, backstage tours, classroom lessons and more.
WiseWrite, the festival’s original incarnation, took place as a longstanding collaboration between The Rep and Springboard to Learning. Every year, the Rep and Springboard work with students at two local elementary schools throughout the entire academic year, teaching the same fundamentals of playwriting that will be made available online for the festival. The program usually concludes with an April performance of students’ works at the Rep.
“We had to change our plans this year, but we’re tremendously excited to expand WiseWrite to include students from anywhere in the country,” Coplon said. “We hope that this project can provide an engaging, creative challenge for students who are sheltering in place with their families.”
Students can get started today at repstl.org/wisewrite. The Rep will announce an official festival date soon, along with participating performers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.