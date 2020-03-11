“We definitely have something for everyone,” Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director for the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis told the crowd that packed into Delmar Hall two weeks ago as she prepared to announce the 2020-21 season.
In total there will be 14 shows between the mainstage, the Steven Woof Studio Series, The Rep’s Imaginary Theatre Company and special presentations.
“This year, we want to share the magic of The Rep with both our longtime supporters and new audiences across the region,” Sharif said about what will be her second season.
Describing the season as “dynamic and diverse,” The shows include a special presentation of “Twisted Melodies” based on the life of Donny Hathaway by St. Louis’ own Kelvin Roston Jr.; Regina Taylor’s musical “Oo-Bla-Dee,” which chronicles a 1940s Black female jazz band as they journey from St. Louis to Chicago seeking fame and freedom in a climate of racism, sexism and an unforgiving industry; and “Mlima’s Tale” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.
“Our new season will feature classics, contemporary thought-provoking shows and robust family programming to make theatre accessible to more people than ever before,” Sharif said.
Longtime Managing Director Mark Bernstein praised Sharif’s accomplishments in her debut season, including a box-office record for her directorial debut of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which outsold the previous top-selling production by nearly 25 percent.
“I am thrilled to be partnering in leading this organization with new artistic director Hana Sharif, “said Bernstein. “The accomplishments we have achieved in this first year under Hana’s leadership are just the beginning. There is so much more to come this next season and beyond.”
Next year, two of The Rep’s productions for the upcoming season will be presented in partnership with COCA in the soon-to-be-opened, state-of-the-art Berges Theatre in University City.
“Welcoming partners such as The Rep into our space is just the type of new programming we envisioned as we launched COCA’s expansion plans,” said Kelly Pollock, executive director of COCA. “Hosting part of The Rep’s season in the new Berges Theatre creates an opportunity to support professional theatre in St. Louis, while providing opportunities for young people and brings us all closer to creating a St. Louis that is connected and inclusive.”
The evening kicked off with a proclamation presented by State Senator Jamilah Nasheed from the 100th General Assembly
“We are honored to have Hana here in the city of St. Louis,” Nasheed said. “I don’t know how many of you know this, but the arts are truly an economic engine for the state of Missouri.
It outpaces the blues, the cardinals and many other sports and let me tell you why – it’s because this is all year-round, it’s not seasonal.”
The Rep’s 2020-2021 season is as follows:
MAINSTAGE
Little Shop of Horrors, (book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman)
Top of the World, by Catherine Butterfield (performed at COCA’s Berges Theatre, 524 Trinity Ave.)
The Great Leap, by Lauren Yee
Native Gardens, by Karen Zacarias
Oo-Bla-Dee, by Regina Taylor (performed at COCA’s Berges Theatre)
Moby Dick (adapted by David Catlin from the book by Herman Melville)
STEVE WOOLF STUDIO SERIES
Hir, by Taylor Mac
The Gradient, by Steph Del Rosso
Mlima’s Tale, by Lynn Nottage
SPECIAL SHOWS
Twisted Melodies, written by and starring Kelvin Roston Jr.
A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens (Adapted by Michael Wilson)
IMAGINARY THEATRE COMPANY
A Gnome for Christmas, by Sarah Brandt (music and lyrics by Stephen James Neale)
Puss in Boots, by Nathan and Jennifer Roberts
Tomás and the Library Lady, adapted by José Cruz Gonzalez (From the book by Pat Mora)
For more information about the upcoming season, including show descriptions, dates and ticket sales, visit www.repstl.org
