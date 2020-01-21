Academy Award-winning Memphis rap trio Three 6 Mafia has included St. Louis in the lineup for their reunion tour, entitled “The Return of Three 6 Mafia.”
The show will land at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, May 23 and will featured Project Pat, Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, La Chat and Lil Wyte.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24. And will be available online, at the Chaifetz Arena box office and at all Ticketmaster locations.
For additional information, visit www.chaifetzarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.