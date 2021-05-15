Parade ‘will come back with a vengeance in 2022’
The 111th Annie Malone May Day Parade’s theme of resilience and perseverance comes at a perfect time, as the world is working toward recovering and getting back to some form of normal in the wake of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 left the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center uncertain about its annual parade. Over the years it has become a major fundraiser that combines entertainment and support for local children and families in crisis.
“When the city shut down, we had to shut down,” Sara Lahman, CEO of Annie Malone said. “We initially thought we would still have it, but then two weeks, before we decided it wasn’t going to work.”
Thanks to Koran Bolden, national motivational speaker, and his friend Vanessa Townsend, who now works for the center, the pair was able to help organize a virtual parade last year. In total, the organization raised more than $80,000 for children and families in need of their services
While this year’s annual event calls yet again for a virtual format, the center was able to prepare for an even better celebration.
Cori Bush, congresswoman from Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal; Tammie Holland, media professional, will be the emcee; DJ Charlie Chan Soprano, legendary global DJ will be master of the mix. There will also be performances by the Saint Boogie Brass Band and the Best Dance and Talent Center.
“The goal is always to give back to the streets just because of the history of the Annie Malone Parade,” said Townsend, director of community relations. “This is something for the community to showcase their talents and gifts.”
Jarel Loveless, chief development officer, a native of East Saint Louis, IL has been working with the agency since November and can recall as a kid coming across the river with his family after church to watch the parade.
“The moment you mention the parade everybody has their own unique story about it and I think that’s the coolest thing to be on staff on here and continue to hear those stories about the agency.” Loveless said.
Like Loveless, Townsend too has childhood memories of the parade. Until her senior year of high school, she marched at the event, her children have since continued the tradition.
“It's generational for me and then to be able to now work for the organization in which you marched in and be part of the planning for it, is a surreal moment for me.” Townsend said.
Lahman said next year the organization is coming back outside with a vengeance so be prepared for an even bigger event in 2022. “We’re already working on lining up more bands for next year, we’ve got some great partnerships we’re not ready to announce yet,” Lahman said. “2022 is gonna be very exciting, we’re putting together an event the community will remember.”
This Sunday, May 16, a two-hour virtual experience will be filmed at the center, 2612 Annie Malone Drive from 2- 4 p.m.
Watch online at www.anniemalone.com or on the Annie Malone center’s Facebook page.
Midwest BankCentre is the Title Sponsor and will match $25,000 in donations. Other sponsors include Bayer; St. Louis Community College; Brown & Crouppen; HW Kia of West County; Parkside Bank & Trust, Mercy, Emerson; and SteadyRain.
Founded in 1888, The Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center first began as the St. Louis Colored Orphan’s Home.
A trailblazer of the cosmetics industry, Malone established Poro College which housed her business’s office, a manufacturing facility, and a training center. In addition, she was President of the Board of Directors of the St. Louis Colored Orphans’ Home from 1919 to 1943. In honoring her legacy, the home was renamed Annie Malone Children’s Home in 1946.
Today, the organization operates as a multi-service center in the community that meets the social and educational needs of inner-city youth and families throughout the St. Louis region.
