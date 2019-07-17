With the 1994 release of “The Lion King,” came the pinnacle of what is commonly referred to as the Disney Renaissance. In the 1990s, the legendary studio most famous for its animated classics, connected with a new generation through a handful of animated features that seemingly for the first time, placed an emphasis on diversity and inclusion in its telling of fairytales. Through films like “Pocahontas,” “Mulan” “Aladdin,” Disney audiences were presented princesses of color. But “The Lion King” raised the stakes of the Disney diversity gamble with the story of an animal set to rule the jungle. Simba was an African King. An African king voiced by white actors Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick – a fact that the #notmyAriel community has willfully ignored in their ridiculous campaign against Halle Bailey, the African-American singer/actress tapped to lead the upcoming live-action production of the Disney classic “The Little Mermaid.
“The Lion King” was a gamble that paid off quite handsomely for Disney – not only with the box-office shattering run of the film, but the long-running musical it inspired that still connects fans to Simba, Mufasa, Nala and company.
A quarter-century after its original release, Disney’s timeless story will be presented with an extreme visual makeover when the 2019 version lands in theaters nationwide on July 19.
The advancements in technology give director Jon Favreau’s update stunningly realistic imagery that is likened more to an episode of “Animal Kingdom” than an animated film. The visuals are so realistic that “The Lion King” update allows for cinematic liberties unimaginable at the time of the original film – including illustrating the beauty even in the most mundane tasks of animals operating in the comfort of their habitat.
But there is a price to pay for the stunning visual updates. The rich detail of imagery comes at the expense of a somewhat depleted emotional connection for the new version – which was part of what made the original a masterpiece in its own right. Audiences will marvel at the realism – but also realize how much they had taken for granted with respect to the care and detail that illustrators and animators painted the emotions and nuances of the beloved original characters. In 2019’s “The Lion King,” technology hasn’t yet come to a place where these high resolution figures can emote – or even move their mouths – as they dive into the words and songs that are famous for pulling at heartstrings.
Favreau and screenwriter Jeff Nathanson play it safe and take very few creative liberties with their take on “The Lion King.” Nathanson’s additions are so minimal that they are barely noticed. What he subtracts – though still minor in the scheme of things – is a bit more jarring and further lends to the flattening of the heart and the soul of “The Lion King.” Perhaps the lines he cuts and scenes he modifies are being mindful that in the new version the characters don’t have the capacity to convey the emotions the respective lines and scenes require.
Even with the moderate emotional regressions, the most purist of original film fans will still thoroughly enjoy “The Lion King” 2.0 – mainly out of appreciation for the intention that went into casting the actors to reprise the iconic performances.
James Earl Jones is the lone original actor lending his voice to the new film. He reprises his role as Mufasa and delivers a nearly identical praiseworthy performance.
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has the toughest task of all of the new cast, with recreating Jeremy Irons’ charismatically vicious Scar. Aside from a pedestrian singing voice in the character’s lone solo selection, Ejiofor is absolutely masterful in role. He’s not alone. The entire ensemble of the production – which includes Seth Rogan, Alfre Woodard, Keegan Michael Key, and John Kani – are up for the challenge of portraying the characters in a manner that pays tribute without being a carbon copy mimic.
John Oliver’s portrayal of Zazu, Billy Eichner as Timon and Seth Rogen as Pumba were particularly delightful among the ensemble.
Unlike some of the selections with the original version, 2019’s “The Lion King” saw each cast member sing their own tunes – which is wonderful for JD McCrary as young Simba, Donald Glover as adult Simba and Beyonce Knowles-Carter as adult Nala, but presents a challenge for Oliver, Eichner, Rogen and Ejiofor. While they don’t pack the punch of their vocal powerhouse co-stars, they all deliver an applaudable effort during their moments of song.
Knowles and Glover are delightfully good together as Simba and Nala – as are their younger versions McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Both pairs are impressive in vocally conveying the emotional connection and chemistry that the technology won’t allow visually.
Though still a joy to watch, lovers of the original film will experience disappointments by way of the hyenas and Rafiki. The 1994 crop of villains led by the voice of Whoopi Goldberg managed to sprinkle charm and wit on top of the terror – elements missing from the vicious crew in “The Lion King” of 2019. And late actor – and St. Louis native – Robert Guillaume was proved irreplaceable, though some of the lack of connection could be due to Rafiki’s somewhat diminished role in the updated film.
Disney’s The Lion King opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, July 19. The film is rated PG with a running time of 118 minutes.
