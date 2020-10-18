St. Louis has a variety of fun Halloween activities fit for the entire family!
New this year, all aboard Halloween at St. Louis Union Station. Haunted trains, a wicked wheel, scary sea creatures, and a spooky maze of boo-riffic activities await. Wear your costumes and take home a personal pumpkin to decorate. There’s plenty of fun to be had on the St. Louis Wheel Plaza but don’t skip the fright light shows on the Union Station lake – they are fang-tastic!
Get ready for science thrills at the Saint Louis Science Center’s Annual Science Spooktacular. Free to attend and plenty of fun! Navigate your way through the different galleries where you’ll learn about real, everyday monsters and why they play an important role in our ecosystem, life, and more.
Celebrate bugs, butterflies, and plants that are wonderfully wicked at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s BOOterfly House. Meet new frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave, watch out for Botanicals Gone Mad in the Conservatory, and spy on spectacular spiders with the Muffet Family.
Find the magic (not the witch’s kind) at The Magic House’s 2020 Not-So-Haunted House. You’ll love their new outdoor experiences including the Trick-Or-Treat-Town with socially distanced trick-or-treating featuring candy-free treats, a pumpkin maze, scavenger hunt, and more.
Remember, whether you’re visiting a St. Louis attraction or trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, please do so responsibly.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County have introduced several health and safety protocols for trick-or-treating and Halloween-related activities.
Only persons who live in the same household should trick or treat together. Please always maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick or treaters.
Everyone must always be masked.
Homes wanting to participate in trick-or-treating can leave individually wrapped candy or treats at the front of their lawns or driveways, preferably on a table spread out.
Those passing out candy are free to enjoy the trick or treaters from at least 6 feet away and masked.
Children should be instructed not to eat any candy until they’ve arrived home and washed their hands with soap and water.
For areas where homes do not have driveways/lawns, local areas are encouraged to schedule community trick or treating with staggered entry times throughout the day in different parts of the community either with drive-through or trunk or treating.
These aren’t your only options for Halloween. Check out www.explorestlouis.com today for a full list of holiday activities and information on our hotels, restaurants, attractions, and more!
Barry Draper is director of Partnership Services for Explore St. Louis.
