Radio One St. Louis announced today that Tony Scott, who returned to St. Louis airwaves last year, will move from weekends to the afternoon drive with the 95.5 The Lou team.
“During these challenging times, his calming voice will be a major boost for the city of St. Louis” said Nathan Dixon, Radio One St. Louis Station Manager.
Scott spent 27 years as a radio host in various formats in St. Louis before relocating to Dallas.
“It’s a dream come true to be back on the air in St. Louis,” Scott said when he returned to St. Louis last year.
In addition to working in the St. Louis market, he has worked in radio in Detroit, San Francisco and Houston. “We’re excited to have Tony takeover the afternoon drive,” said Derrick “Lil D” Greene, Radio One St. Louis Operations Manager.
Scott will fill the slot that was held by longtime personality DJ Kut and his co-host Mz. Sinita, who parted ways with the station last week.
Tony Scott can be heard on 95.5 The Lou Monday through Saturday from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM beginning April 13, 2020.
