To St. Louis natives and those in tune with the region’s hip-hop scene, the digital campaign for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty released last month had a familiar bop.
It was the instrumental from local rapper Skiddalz’ song “Like A Girl.” The song is not new to the national spotlight after placement on MTV and VH1 for “Jersey Shore” and “Martha and Snoop” in the years since it was created.
But the latest feature for the track served as a reminder for the song’s producer Beau Willie that he is on purpose with his passion for creating music.
“Skiddalz called me, maybe about seven years ago,” Willie said. “She said that she needed a track – that she wanted to do a song ‘Like a girl.’”
He made the beat that night and sent it to her. She came over the next day and they recorded it in my grandpa’s living room.
“I mixed it, mastered it and produced it and kind of helped her with the hook,” Willie said. “I thought the song was pretty cool.”
In February, Skiddalz called Beau Willie and let him know that a music star was interested in using the record. “When it finally came out, it was Rihanna,” Willie said. “We had no idea that it was going to be her. I’ve struggled a lot to try to get to these points – and it’s a good feeling and that what I’m doing is working.” The latest affirmation from Rihanna couldn’t have come at a better time for Beau Willie, a U. City native who was known as Ryan Austin before he started making beats.
After living in Los Angeles for nearly five years, he returned home because he didn’t know how COVID-19 would impact his life and work. He saw how things were happening in New York, with the city being shut down, and thought it made more sense to him to hunker down at home with family. He felt he was on the cusp of making major moves, when the global pandemic sent him back to where it all began.
His start in the industry came as a 12-year old who was obsessed with the breakthrough record of an artist who seemed primed to put St. Louis on hip-hop’s map. Nelly’s “Country Grammar” had just dropped. Willie really liked the beat.” I came in my cousin’s house singing it and my cousin was like, ‘You wanna learn how to make it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’” Willie said.
His cousin had the demo version of the beat making software Fruit Loops 3. He taught Willie how to use it, and Willie stayed up all night until he could make a beat of his own. He never stopped.
Coming back from rock bottom
He developed a reputation as a talented beatmaker by the time he was in his mid-teens. In hindsight, it was hindered by his relationship with alcohol – which is at the root of his current producer moniker.
“I had a drinking problem that started at 16,” he said bluntly. “People would say ‘He’s turning into Beau Willie.’ Beau Willie is the name of the character from Tyler Perry’s film adaptation of the Ntozake Shange stage play ‘For Colored Girls…’
“He had a drinking problem in the movie,” Willie said. “It started out as a joke, and it kind of stuck because I started making fun of it myself.”
He kept the name, but no longer relies on alcohol. His sobriety grew out of one of the toughest points in his life.
“I was doing well musically, but I hit a rough spot where I lost all of my music and all of my beats,” Willie said. “It slowed up my money and things just really got bad for me. I had to leave my apartment and I was basically on the streets. At the time, things were so bad that I didn’t want to drink. I was like “It’s not helping.”
One day turned into two, and two days turned into a month. “It took for things to get really, really bad for me to stop. It made me feel worse and I was already at my lowest,” Willie said. “I was like, ‘I might as well leave it alone.’ And things started to turn around for me.”
A year later, and amid relocation, he has found a renewed sense of focus and determination. It was the same drive that gave him the courage to head to Los Angeles with nothing but $70 and a laptop.
“So many people saying ‘It can’t be done’ is what really drove me,’” Willie said. “I had support, but not really belief.” The platform here is small and nobody outside of St. Louis is really paying attention to it. In L.A., everybody’s paying attention to it, but there are so many people to choose from.”
While in Los Angeles, he secured an internship at a studio. He worked with super producer Scott Storch, rapper Paul Wall and had placement with En Vogue.
Still, he saw himself as just getting started.
“I hadn’t really broken the surface yet,” Willie said. “For me, it felt like I was doing a lot, but it wasn’t enough yet.”
COVID-19 brought him home sooner than expected, which puts him closer to one of his major career goals. Aside from scoring for film and television, he wants to break a St. Louis artist into mainstream music. Willie already has some big things in the works. He’s teamed up with T-Dubb-O and the Outfit Music Group (which consists of a total of eight artists). He’s working on a collaborative project with T-Dubb-O and has a tentative distribution relationship with Sony.
For Willie, it was never about leaving the city behind. It was about making a name for himself so he could come back and pull the city back with him.
“Look at Dr. Dre – he’s always attached to a big artist because he can recognize talent and he can scale it up and break artists from his city,” Willie said. “I want to be able to do that in St. Louis.”
Beau Willie is on social channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as @Beaugotbeats.
For more information on Beau Willie, or to shop for beats, visit www.beaugotbeats.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.