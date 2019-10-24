Next week one of the most anticipated moments in recent black cinema history will commence when “Harriet,” the latest work from St. Louis born filmmaker Kasi Lemmons lands in theaters on November 1.
The biopic captures the evolution of Harriet Tubman from an enslaved woman into the liberator, abolitionist and historical figure. She led other enslaved people to freedom – and put her life on the line in the name of her country in more than one capacity during the Civil War.
Buzz around the film began as soon as the announcement came last year that it was happening – and that Lemmons, a pioneering black woman filmmaker best known for her debut film “Eve’s Bayou,” was tied to the project.
St. Louis was provided with special insight about the project because of Lemmons’ work on the world premiere of Terence Blanchard’s latest opera “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (OTSL) this summer. With the opera, based on the book of the same name by New York Times columnist Charles Blow, Lemmons made her debut as a librettist. She made several visits to the city where she spent her early childhood years as part of the preview programming presented by OTSL and several community partners in the months leading up to the opera’s debut.
During a screening and post-film discussion for “Eve’s Bayou,” presented in partnership with Cinema St. Louis and the Webster University Film Series back in January, Lemmons discussed “Harriet” and her excitement to bring the story to the masses by way of film.
“The real gift with becoming involved with Harriet was that I was allowed to rewrite the script,” Lemmons said.
That process included seven months of pure research.
“I read everything. Every single biography, every Underground Railroad biography, Civil War histories and really immersed myself in the research,” said Lemmons. “A picture began to emerge quite quickly and eventually became a conversation that was very real to me. Harriet was right here” (Lemmons motioned next to her shoulder) “and she was very, very real to me.”
The next step was building a relationship with an actress. Lemmons found her Harriet in British actress Cynthia Erivo.
“Then it’s a matter of saying, ‘Okay, we are going to do this, and we are going to channel her and bring her to people,’” Lemmons said.
“Harriet” also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vonde Curtis Hall and Janelle Monae.
“All of these artists get onboard, and it’s like we are on a mission to live this. We all want the same thing,” Lemmons said. “We are following the director’s vision, and we are bringing our own art and all of the wonderful things that we do and our talents to a singular vision.”
The film is not a cradle-to-grave biopic. “Harriet” focuses on the inciting incidents that compelled Tubman to escape from the Maryland plantation where she was favored, but not free – and the revolutionary act of leading her family and others from bondage.
“I was able to work from the script and rewrite and bring my ‘Harriet’ – based on the research that I’ve done – and also what I was interested in about her and what I thought was interesting about her,” Lemmons said. “Many people think they know Harriet Tubman, but I don’t think that people really know Harriet Tubman as a human being.”
“Harriet” opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 1.
