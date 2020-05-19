Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died, aged 30.
Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead by police in a Las Vegas condominium last Wednesday (May 13).
Their cause of death is pending toxicology results, although police have ruled that it was not a criminal incident.
Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 big-screen adaptation of Twilight, which also starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.