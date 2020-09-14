Visual artists in the St. Louis region age 13 or older have until October 9 to submit work to a new show “Due Process Denied” being presented by UrbArts and curated by Billy Williams. UrbArts is looking for visual art about police violence that focuses on the perpetrators, not the victims.
“We strive to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct but will not dox any perpetrators of violence against citizens,” UrbArts noted. “Additionally, any works that dehumanize or violate individuals are discouraged. We do not have to use the master’s tools to build a space for creative expression.”
Artworks in all media, styles, subjects and techniques will be considered.
To submit before October 9, visit https://www.urbarts.org/call-for-art-2/.
