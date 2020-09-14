Jeff Roorda - Protest against w/ Ryan Gates, Willie Boyd and Charmani Gates

Ryan Gates, Willie Boyd and Charmani Gates focused on St. Louis Police Association business agent Jeff Roorda at a protest in downtown St. Louis on June 7.

Visual artists in the St. Louis region age 13 or older have until October 9 to submit work to a new show “Due Process Denied” being presented by UrbArts and curated by Billy Williams. UrbArts is looking for visual art about police violence that focuses on the perpetrators, not the victims.

Street art at the Florissant Police Department on June 13, 2020

Florissant Police Detective Joshua Smith, who has since been charged with assault for driving into a fleeing man then punching him on the ground, was the focus of street art at the Florissant Police Department on June 13.

“We strive to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct but will not dox any perpetrators of violence against citizens,” UrbArts noted. “Additionally, any works that dehumanize or violate individuals are discouraged. We do not have to use the master’s tools to build a space for creative expression.”

Artworks in all media, styles, subjects and techniques will be considered.

To submit before October 9, visit https://www.urbarts.org/call-for-art-2/.

