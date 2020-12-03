Sterling K. Brown has doubled down on gifting his celebrity to the worthy cause of lifting the spirits of his hometown as the region continues to grapple with the new normal of COVID-19.
The latest from the Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning actor, producer and St. Louis native will most certainly spread some holiday cheer in these unprecedented times.
Joined by his wife, fellow actor and producer Ryan Michelle Bathé — and several local, national and internationally renowned artists and personalities with St. Louis connections — Brown will participate in Metro Theater Company’s upcoming holiday event A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading. The reading will stream for free on at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec.10 and at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13.
“While we so many of us in St. Louis can’t be together in person with as many people as we would like to be for Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s, we at MTC asked ourselves what we could do to help keep bring our community together, even it could only be virtually,” said Joe Gfaller,Managing Director of Metro Theater Company.
“Thanks to the generous support of so many who have volunteered their time and talent, we have been able to create what we hope may be a new holiday tradition for St. Louis: a reading of the beloved classic A Christmas Carol, featuring so many from across St. Louis who have brought hope and help to our community during this challenging year.”
Bathé and Brown will be joined by Ellie Kemper, Judith Ivey, Ken Page, Christine Brewer, Justin Willman, Ruth Ezell, Aisha Sultan, Julius B. Anthony, Alicia Revé Like, Carl Overly Jr., Lamarr Mosley and more than two dozen others.
The lineup includes celebrities, artists, and athletes;first responders, media personalities, local leaders in literature and more.
Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Julia Flood condensed the classic Charles Dickens novel, with each reader’s excerpt on camera, stitched it all together, to create a 60-minute program.
All funds raised through donations to this event support MTC’s programs during the coronavirus pandemic to connect young people to the power and impact of theater, through live performances, virtual programs and arts-integrated classroom experiences.
Brown is a graduate of MICDS, with roots in Olivette. He currently stars in the top-rated NBC drama “This is Us.” His role as Randall Pearson has earned him Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and NAACP Image Award honors.
He has also earned an Emmy nomination for a recurring performance in Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and critical acclaim in the films “The Rhythm Section,” “Frozen 2” and “Waves.”
Bathé appeared in a recurring role on “This Is Us” from 2016-2018 before securing series regular roles on the CBS courtroom drama “All Rise” and the BET+ sitcom “First Wives Club.”
Born in St. Louis, Bathé was raised in Stamford, Connecticut. She and Brown met while attending Stanford University. They both went on to earn master of fine arts degrees from New York University. The couple married in 2007 and have two sons.
Prior to lending his presence to various causes during the pandemic – including The St. Louis American Foundation’s first-ever virtual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala two months ago – Brown starred in the 2017 Explore St. Louis “In The Know” campaign.
He was also the guest speaker for The American Cancer Society’s Fourth Annual Champions of Hope Gala last November.
“I’ve been gone for a while, but I will never forget where I’m from,” Brown told The American ahead of the release of his films “Frozen 2” and “Waves” last year. “If you get caught up in Hollywood, you can lose sense of the humanity that allowed you to get there in the first place.”
Metro Theater Company’s A Christmas Carol: A St. Louis Virtual Holiday Reading streams Thursday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 2:30 p.m. Reservations are free to make, but donors who give $50 with their reservation will receive a DVD of the broadcast to enjoy as a holiday tradition for years to come. Donors who give at the $250 level will enjoy that DVD as well as a holiday gift package from Metro Theater Company. For more information, visit http://metroplays.org/christmascarol
