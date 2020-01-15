Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. will be among those enshrined as part of the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
It was announced today that they will join Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and The Doobie Brothers (including Ferguson native Michael McDonald) and T. Rex into the Rock Hall on May 2.
Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. The original 16 nominees that were considered for induction were selected by a nominating committee in September 2019.
The Inductees were announced today on SiriusXM’s Volume channel and the Rock Hall’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page. Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex.
The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2nd
SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio will also broadcast the Ceremony on May 2nd with exclusive interviews.
