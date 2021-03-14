“Everybody in St. Louis who eats fried rice knows exactly where Natural Bridge and Kingshighway is,” said Terrell “Young Dip” Evans. And if you went to Beaumont, Vashon, Sumner or a north county school, then you should rock with 314 Day.”
Evans, a popular host, DJ, and former radio personality, met with his mentors to reflect on what he wants his legacy to be. He decided to continue his entertainment career; he also wanted to establish a community-oriented initiative that would leave an influential imprint in the area.
In the U.S., some Americans join in the celebration of March 14 as Pi Day, which symbolizes the mathematical constant π (pi). It’s a day when people engage in various fun activities and take advantage of numerous food deals in the amount of $3.14.
However, on March 14, 2006, Evans had other plans for the day and instead decided to create his own version of 314 Day. He stresses paying homage to St. Louis’ area code, serving as a local holiday to unify and promote positivity throughout the city.
“I really need the city to understand 314 Day was created to be a platform to unite the city and shine more light on it,” Evans said. “The day launched with a party designed to push the efforts of the 314 Day Foundation, which has the same mission.”
One of Evans' mentors, Tatum Polk, a business owner in music and nightlife, believed in Evans’ vision early on and helped orchestrate the monumental day.
“It’s more than a party, more than a dance, more than a hashtag, and more than a trending topic on Twitter, we live with pride for the city all year long and the date really resonates with us,” Polk said. “It’s about loving and learning the history of St. Louis and preparing for a better history of it in the future.”
Evans, a former foster kid and product of homelessness, grew passionate about giving back through the 314 Day Foundation after witnessing a friend live underground at the St. Patrick Center homeless shelter.
“That situation showed me that I have to do more on behalf of 314 Day and the foundation,” Evans said.
In St. Louis, 314 Day has grown tremendously since its introduction and is now trademarked, thanks to Evans owning its name and title.
Evans, now a veteran serial entrepreneur, has been splitting his time between Atlanta and Houston for almost a year.
He may have relocated from St. Louis, but he still is very committed to pushing the efforts of 314 Day and its foundation.
He is already forward-thinking about the future of his creation. He envisions the concept of a new ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’ where out-of-towners can patronize numerous businesses ingrained in the city’s culture.
“The point is for St. Louis to thrive, grow and give everyone an outlet to celebrate our culture together,” said Evans.
Although he has been relatively lowkey these past couple of years, Evans wants people to know he’s back and to get used to seeing his face again.
“I know ‘Dip’ been off the scene for a minute, I had to step back and regroup,” Evans said. “I knew mentally I had to be prepared and ready for this journey I have planned with the 314-day brand and the ‘Young Dip’ brand.”
Evans is a 2002 graduate of Beaumont High School. After high school, he enrolled in college courses at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley and interned at the campus radio station while there.
His involvement at the station led to having his own show at WHHL’s Hot 104.1 hip-hop. After working there, he began a new career path working in aviation as a ramp manager. He relocated due to his previous profession and now is a multifaceted entrepreneur with his hand in hosting, promoting, as a club owner, and as an artist manager. He is still involved with radio and television work and is venturing into acting.
To stay up to date on all things 314 Day-related, visit the Instagram page athttps://www.instagram.com/314_day/.
Learn more about Evans athttps://www.instagram.com/youngdipstl/.
