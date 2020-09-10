Ain’t no party like an OTO party. The Rona tried to rain on the parade of one of my favorite events of the Labor Day Weekend, but we should all know by now that not even a pandemic can stop the lovely ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Omicron Theta Omega Chapter from getting their party on. Last year had the Machinist’s Hall on lock for their annual HBCU Party Fundraiser. Folks were representing for their alma maters – and the Divine Nine was so deep, that just about every fraternity and sorority was stomping the dance floor down. It was so deep with folks showing love to OTO that the cars overflowed into the Walgreens and Target parking lot to the point where somebody riding down St. Charles Rock Road might have thought it was Black Friday in September. For 2020 the party is going virtual, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be all the way live. I’m sad that I won’t get to see the oh so pretty OTO ladies in their “The Blacker The College, The Sweeter The Knowledge” t-shirts floating around the Machinist Hall. But I’m tickled pink (and green) that their show will go on! This year it’s been renamed the HBCU In Da House Party. Get it…because that’s where you will be for 2020. I think it’s a cute little spin on the title. You can join the party on Omicron Theta Omega’s Facebook page on Friday, September 11 at 19:08 (get it). That’s 7:08 p.m. for those of you who don’t know military time. And by you, I mean me! DJ Charlie Chan Soprano and DJ Climate will be slaying the tables. And did I mention that it is a party for a purpose? Proceeds will support scholarships and community programs. Y’all can give back before, during and after the party at givebutter.com/AKAOTOHBCU or by shooting a text to (202) 858-1233.
Terry Rogers live from the parking lot. I finally made my way to Jazzy 159, y’all! I know, I know…I’m way tardy to the party, but the pandemic pushed my inaugural stop through back by several months. And it would have been even longer had I not heard that they moved their party to the parking lot for live music on Friday night featuring Terry Rogers and his absurdly phenomenal band. Once I found that out, it was on and crackin’! I made my way across that bridge Friday and I’m so glad I did. I was earlier than I should have been, but it gave me a chance to catch the vibe. My COVID-19 anxiety has put this social butterfly back into her cocoon, but I didn’t have to leave my car to kick it and groove to the smooth and bluesy sounds of Terry and the band. That southern soul arrangement of Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step” was suited perfectly for Terry’s throwback R&B legend tone. And his version of Bobby Womack’s “Woman’s Gotta Have It” was absolutely everything. That guitar player was giving me Gary Clark Jr. 2.0. Those of you who want to see Terry tear it up for yourselves are in luck. He will be playing the Smooth R&B Concert Series on Saturday, September 12 at Boenker Hill Vineyard & Winery in Bridgeton. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. The venue made it clear that COVID-19 compliances will be STRICTLY enforced. For more information about the show, call 800-824-0084.
Kickin’ it virtually with DJ Kut. Since I’m talking about virtual parties, I might as well let all the folks know that I got my whole entire life from DJ Kut’s pre-Labor Day spin session. I’m just so glad that he had the sense to hold on Sunday instead of the actual holiday – because that pork steak induced “itis” would have made it impossible for me to bust a move like I wanted to. You already know Kut is so sick with it on the steel that even if I was rolling around like a wheel barrel, I would have found a way to move this shape to the beats and mixes he served up. I caught it on Facebook Live and before I knew it, my house was fit for holiday company thanks to Kut’s Sunday cleaning soundtrack. It felt so good to hear him spin again. It had been a minute.
Laughs delayed become laughs denied, For those of you who haven’t heard, This year’s Festival of Laugh – already postponed from the spring – has been the latest casualty of Miss Rona. I was looking forward to seeing my first taste of arena comedy in the age of COVID-19 at the end of this month. Especially with a show that was set to feature Sommore and St. Louis’ own Lavell Crawford. I’m sure the jokes have written themselves. But I completely understand that health comes before hee-larious bits. The truth is I wasn’t ready to be perched up in the Chaifetz. Everybody would have recognized me had I decided to stop through. I would have been the one in the full hazmat suit glammed up with a gaudy belt and some thigh-high Balenciaga boots.
