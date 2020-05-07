STL all over the internet… again. Folks representing our city have been going viral ever since we’ve been glued to the web because of the Rona. Murph was first. Nelly was next. Now Hitman Holla was all over the blogs for a prank he pulled, acting like he was cheating on his girlfriend. The post went viral. He said he did it to prove that the only time his city pays him any mind is when it’s something negative. But it looked to me like all the negativity came from other places. Even Snoop Dogg tried to clown Hitman for his choice of rendezvous quarters – which became a colossal backfire when Snoop’s alleged jump off hopped in the comments and had him making dedications to his wife on the Gram. Here’s what I have to say about Hitman’s feelings as far as him only getting hate from STL: ignore the hate and actively seek out love. Not to get too deep up in Partyline, but isn’t there an old Negro Spiritual saying that essentially says, “whatever you seek, you will find.” And if you’re setting yourself up for hate with pranks and carrying on, guess what…? Oh, and really quick… What do y’all think about Chingy finally admitting that Tiffany Haddish was telling the truth – and they did in fact hook up. I’m lowkey calling myself psychic for saying Chingy had next on the net, even though this was not the apology I had in mind.
Ceddy headed to YouTube. Since I’ve already started on St. Louis stars on the worldwide web, I might as well mention that our own King of Comedy Cedric The Entertainer will be on and crackin’ on YouTube. Because he’ll debut after deadline, I’ll have to let you know whether or not his debut post gave me a kee-kee – though I’m almost certain it will. I watched the preview for it, and he’s going to be serving up food, fashion and plenty of funny as he gives fans an opportunity to get to know him better. He’s also going to let subscribers have a bird’s eye view of what his work life is like by way of behind the scenes footage – which should be interesting since the third season of his hit CBS show “The Neighborhood” is set to return in the fall.
A musical dose of Mvstermind. He might not have the star power of some of the STL celebs I just got finished mentioning at the moment, but trust that rapper Mvstermind is on his way there. I’m even more confident that I’m right about it after catching his “Intwerwebz” concert Friday night on IG Live. Anytime your stage presence transfers when you’re performing in your living room in socks with strobe lighting as your only special effects, the super star in the making drip is real!
A Verzuz raincheck. When I tell you that I was big mad that Bone Thugs N Harmony and Three 6 Mafia weren’t squaring off on Instagram last Thursday. They announced that master battle facilitators Swizz Beats and Timbaland will be bringing their show to Verzuz. The good news is that the Verzuz affiliation means that the sound is less likely to be like the battle is being held underwater – even though Teddy Riley proved that there is no guarantee. The bad news is that they are yet to set a new date.
Badu vs. Jilly from Philly. Yo, speaking of Verzuz…when I tell you I almost fell out when it was revealed that the first females of the Rona IG music battles would be Erykah “Low Down Loretta Brown” Badu and Jill “Jilly From Philly” Scott. I feel like it’s the closest thing I’m gonna get to a Sugar Water reunion. Ever since they announced it on Sunday, I’ve been utterly torn about who is going to win. I was leaning towards Badu, just because she has more variety in her catalog, but then I thought about the poetic interludes and going through all the risks she took on “The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3.” “Epiphany,” “Crown Royal”... what? Then I started thinking about “Mama’s Gun,” which 20 years later still stands as one of the definitive R&B records of the millennium. The funk of “Penitentiary Philosophy,” the jazz of “Orange Moon” the mellow vibe of “AD 2000” and the Afrovibe of “Kiss Me On My Neck.” “Bag Lady,” come on. Every song on that record sounded like it was from a different genre. So, then I decided that I was going to predict the winner by weighing each of their albums. “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1” was the better between their debuts. But “Mama’s Gun” puts “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2” to shame – and that was a good record. I couldn’t decide between “The Real Thing” and “Worldwide Underground.” Jilly had twice as many songs as Badu, but those handful of jams on “WorldWide Underground” slap from start to finish. And just when I thought I couldn’t get any more decisive about the highly anticipated battle, they release a snippet of them singing each other’s songs. The clip is only 90 seconds long and features Badu crooning “The Way” and Scott showing off with “Other Side of The Game.” Now I want them to do a live concert of their take on the other one’s greatest hits. I will settle for this battle though – it’s going to be everything. Instagram, we’re going to need you to be working behind the scenes to make sure you have the capacity for this urban Gen X overload by 6 p.m. Saturday (May 9), because we’re about to flood the Gram like our grandparents did in major cities during the Great Migration.
Comedy comeback for a cause. I don’t know if y’all have heard, but Eddie Murphy will be doing standup this weekend. Yes, you are reading this right. I’m getting my heart prepared for a set that will rival the experience of his glorious “SNL” comeback. Him and just about every name brand comedian you can think of will be on deck for the “Feeding America Comedy Festival.” It’s happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Trust and believe I may have to have two devices going at once to keep up with Badu and Scott while making sure I don’t miss Mr. Murphy. It was organized by Byron Allen and you can catch it on Comedy.TV, The Weather Channel and on the app Local Now.
Babyface The Great returns to the ‘Gram. I will be perched on IG Live again for Babyface’s “Waiting to Exhale” Mother’s Day Concert Special at 7 p.m. If it goes down anything like his portion of the of the Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley, it will be absolutely epic. I remember when he was live on stage the night Whitney Houston passed away and effortlessly went into a mini tribute that included a performance of “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and stories about the two of them working on the soundtrack for the movie. It was everything. I cannot wait to be up on IG this weekend catching all the soul and R&B vibes imaginable.
