Virtual ‘Country Grammar’ concert coming to a screen near you. Looks like I might get a sip of Nelly doing his greatest “Country Grammar” hits in concert after all. Look at God! Y’all know I wasn’t the least bit fretting from not being on the list for the Drive-in concert, right? I’m sorry, but Miss Rona has your girl eager to be persona non grata to keep myself safe! So now, I can catch it from the comfort of my plush, fully reclining basement theater seats. Each your heart out AMC Esquire. Okay, maybe mine can’t have me fully horizontal at the push of a button, but my futon hatch works just fine thank you very much. Okay, my whole point was to talk about this Nelly surprise news. Nelly is set to perform “Country Grammar” in full on MelodyVR to celebrate his diamond-selling debut album’s 20th anniversary.
“Anytime you get a chance to celebrate 20 years, you want to do something that you have never done before – so we are going to rock the Country Grammar album top to bottom,” Nelly said in a statement about the show, which will take place as a virtual 360-degree performance at 8 p.m. CST on Saturday, July 25. “Performing in the MelodyVR studio is epic and we have put together this show that people will hopefully want to replay 20 years from now.”
Y’all know I forgot that Nelly received a “Best Rap Album” Grammy nod out the gate with “Country Grammar” until I read the press release about Saturday’s show. I tip my goddess braids lace front to you once again. MOI will be perched for every bit of the show.
Fans will be able to watch the free-to-view show via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets.
I’m really hoping this means a second St. Lunatics reunion installment!
Oh, and in case you hadn’t heard, he’s releasing a special 20th Anniversary deluxe version of “Country Grammar” on Friday July 24 – which will include some bonus tracks. I’ll tell you what St. Louis, let’s try to get our boy another platinum plaque by coppin’ the deluxe joint in droves.
The Verzuz dog fight. Since I’m already talking about virtual musical experiences, let me say that because of my deadline, I can’t officially declare a winner, but I’m doubling down on my prediction that Snoop Dogg will be the victor against DMX for what I’m claiming to be my favorite Verzuz battle to date. I’m doing a victory lap two hours in advance around my laptop. Because they are both rappers of a certain age, I’m just really hoping with all my heart that the technical difficulties are kept to a minimum.
‘Futile Affair’ and on-screen happenings. What? As much as I love Nia Long for staying snatched from head to toe without interruption for the past 30 years, y’all know that little Netflix movie “Fatal Affair” was a flop of a hot heap of predictable mess. I can’t say that Omar Epps is serving up the same lowkey Benjamin Button game as Nia. But still – unlike the movie – he’s not terrible to look at. What? Y’all know it was trash. I’ve seen that plot so many times, that I wrote my own version of it in real time. I didn’t have anything else to do. while I was praising Nia for serving hair goals whether it’s short or long. Being mesmerized by her sew-in wizardry was the only thing that allowed me to make it through to the end. Somebody asked me what I thought about “Fatal Affair,” and no caps, my response was “Nia Long serves hair goals – whether short or long. That’s all I got.” Admiring how her glorious mane never had a single strand out of place throughout the whole movie gave me a flashback of the movie wig trauma I suffered through while watching “Tyler Perry’s A Fall From (Wig) Grace.” To steal a description from my favorite former blogger Freshalina and say that movie should have been titled “When Bad Wigs Happen to Good People.” Is it too much of a conspiracy theory stretch to think that those wigs were an omen for what was to come in 2020? I’m gonna go ahead and say no. Because each of those wigs is a different expression of the events that have made up the tragic lightweight biblical plague that this year will be remembered as. Since I’m talking about bad things on screen, I might as well jump into “The Valley.” That is my Partyline edit of the edited for television title of the newest Starz Network rachetry. Anytime the made for tv edit of the title is too much for TV, you know it’s some primetime raunch going on. I’m not here for it, but I’m not mad at it. Please, by all means, enjoy “Players Club meets Katrina: The Series.” Now if there is one thing that gives me pause on the show, it’s those tattered southern accents. Who was the dialect coach, the OG First Lady Diamond LisaRaye? As a granddaughter of the Great Migration with roots in the ArkLAMiss (Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi) I am downright appalled every time they open their mouths to say a single word.
Sunflower scenes. Leave it to Miss Rona and the craziness of 2020 to make a field full of sunflowers the area’s newest urban hotspot. Everybody, their mama, baby mama and grandbaby was perched in Spanish Lake at the Columbia Bottom Conversation Area this week. I saw baby photos, engagement photos, friends with champagne glasses drinking mimosas – and proudly holding up their dranky drank to show it’s the same color as the sunflower leaves. It’s been everything except for a socially distant day party out there. Honestly, it’s all quite cute. If there was one positive to come out of this quarantine, it’s that we have been out here reconnecting with nature…do you hear me? I’ve seen gardens, folks hiking and last week y’all were frolicking through those sunflower fields like Celie and Nettie in the opening scenes of “The Color Purple.” It was a cute and refreshing thing to see on folks’ timelines, to tell you the truth.
