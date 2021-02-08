Young, gifted Black performers at the Super Bowl LV, included (clockwise): Half-time star Weeknd singing a medley of his edgy pop hits; H.E.R. rocking out her rendition of "America The Beautiful" and mesmerizing Amanda Gorman performing an original poem honoring everyday heroes before the coin toss. The National Anthem was performed as a duet by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan (not pictured).
Young, gifted Black artists perform at Super Bowl LV
