After just over a year of marriage, Fetty Wap (Willie Maxwell) and Leandra Gonzalez agreed to a divorce settlement, signed by a judge on Sept. 4. The pair got married in August 2019 in Toronto. TMZ reports there were no kids and settlement terms are undisclosed. TMZ also reported Gonzalez filed for divorce in March, alleging in legal documents that her husband was a substance abuser and habitual cheater, and also claimed he was physically abusive. Wap denies those claims.

