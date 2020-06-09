George Floyd will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston on Tuesday, June 9, two weeks after his fatal arrest in Minneapolis sparked global protest against police brutality against African Americans and systemic racism.
Floyd died on May 25 after a then police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest as Floyd was on the ground in handcuffs and ignored Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.
Tuesday’s service will take place at Fountain of Praise Church at 11 a.m. CST and will be streamed live in its entirety on the church’s website at https://www.tfop.org/
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Floyd attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather are among the guests slated to attend the memorial, which also will feature a taped message by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered remarks at the Minneapolis service, will eulogize Floyd.
Just as with the funerals of Nipsey Hussle and Aretha Franklin, BET will broadcast the service live without commercial interruption.
Floyd’s service will also air live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.
CBS Evening News’ anchor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a live report in Houston over the course of the service, as will NBC News’ Lester Holt and Craig Melvin.
Check local listings for channels.
