Absentee and mail-in voting for the November 3 general election are underway in Missouri. Though we started endorsing in this election on September 10, nearly two months before the election, we feel the need to publish a ballot of all of our endorsements before we have argued for those endorsements we saved for last, including the presidential ticket of Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (not that one single person who knows this newspaper would doubt that we will endorse Biden/Harris over Trump/Pence with all of our vigor and might).
New early mail-in voting options provided in response to the COVID-19, which also is spurring many more people to vote absentee than usual, compel us to publish all of our endorsements in an accessible ballot format. In the October 29 edition, the final edition before the election, you'll find our arguments in support of those endorsements not published previously. The St. Louis American's endorsements are as follows:
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris for president/VP
Cori Bush for Congress, 1st District
Jill Schupp for Congress, 2nd District
Nicole Galloway for governor
Alissia Canady for lieutenant governor
Yinka Faleti for secretary of state
Vicki Englund for treasurer
Rich Finneran for attorney general
Sam Page for St. Louis County executive
Yes on Amendment 1
No on Amendment 3
Yes on Proposition D (City of St. Louis)
Yes on Proposition R (City of St. Louis)
