Jarett Kendall, director of employment for Fathers & Families Support Center (FFSC) said: “We have been busy! So far, we’ve placed 10 fathers since mid-March, when COVID-19 hit.”
Thanks to FFSC’s partnership with local employers, fathers who have been laid off because of COVID-19 are being connected with companies that have immediate openings in call centers and manufacturing companies.
Lynn Vaden, FFSC facilitator, is seeing first-hand the immediate economic impact COVID-19 is having on its alumni.
“Fathers who’ve been laid off recently or had their hours slashed are calling because of our solid employment connections and our program’s year-long follow-up,” Vaden said. “It’s a win-win for our clients and employment partners.”
After 22 years of building relationships with local businesses, FFSC is known for producing candidates who are work-ready.
“Employers call us because we thoroughly prepare clients for excellence through our 6-week Family Formation program, and we hold them accountable.” Vaden explained. “Employers know they can call us if there’s an issue.”
Responsible Container in North St. Louis in one business that has placed its clients.
Helping find jobs for unemployed fathers so they can support their families is a key component of its six-week program. FFSC is committed to transforming fathers into responsible parents who can support their children materially, emotionally and developmentally.
Here's a quick look at how FFSC is stabilizing families by keeping our clients employed and safe, despite the shuttering effects of the global pandemic:
- Programs continue daily through carefully monitored teleconference calls with clients.
- Staff connect with alumni & clients daily by phone or video conferencing about employment leads & interviews.
- Job skills training for fathers, mothers & youth. Resume writing, mock interviews and job retention.
- Bus passes for interviews and work are provided to clients, plus a weekly stipend to assist with necessities.
- Remote one-one-one counseling and group therapy sessions. Plus, substances abuse teleconferences.
Now with six locations, FFSC has extended its programs to serve mothers, disadvantaged youth and incarcerated fathers at the St. Louis Transitional Center. For more information, visit www.FathersSupportCenter.org or call 314-333-4170.
