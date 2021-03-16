The St. Louis American, one of the nation’s leading Black-owned newspapers, seeks an experienced and highly motivated copy editor with journalism experience to work on the paper’s print and digital editions.
We are looking for a lover of news and the printed word, who is deadline driven and thrives in a fast-paced newsroom setting. The ideal candidate would know the Associated Press Stylebook and must be a stickler for good grammar, correct spelling and punctuation, consistency and accuracy, and possess a keen editorial sense. It is highly preferred the ideal candidate has a knowledge of local news, including politics and government, business, arts and entertainment, education, health, religion and sports.
This is a part-time position, based in St. Louis. The copy editor would report to the managing editor.
Responsibilities and duties
- Copyedit all print and digital news copy and photo captions
- Ensure all news copy is accurate, balanced, clean and concise
- Ensure all news copy reflects Associated Press Stylebook guidelines
- Write articles and news brief for publication
- Serve as researcher and fact checker
- Participates in editorial and news assignment meeting
Qualifications
- Highly proficient editor, knowledge of and interest in the history and culture of Black Americans
- A bachelor’s degree, or minimum five years of experience copy editing for a news media organization
- Ability to multitask with attention to details
- Ability to work well with all newsroom staff under deadline conditions
- Proficient in Microsoft Word and Google Workspace (G Suite)
Compensation
Negotiable
To apply
Please submit a one-page resume and cover letter (500 words maximum) that best describes you and your copyediting experience.
Submission deadline: April 15, 2021 – Please send resume and cover letter to
The St. Louis American can be viewed online at https://www.stlamerican.com/
The St. Louis American is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability, age, or any other category protected by local, state of federal laws. We are committed to maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive staff.
