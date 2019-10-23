Maxar Technologies will open a new facility in St. Louis to support growth in several U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) programs.
The company helps government and commercial customers to “monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space,” according to a release.
Maxar expects 48 employees to initially staff the facility in the historic Globe Building in downtown St. Louis. Most of whom are new hires who will support the NGA’s Global EGD, Janus Geography and SBIR Phase III contracts.
“This new facility will provide our customers with easier access to better geospatial products and insights for success across the breadth of defense and intelligence missions,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s executive vice president of Global Field Operations.
For more information, visit www.maxar.com.
