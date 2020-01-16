Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust St., will present a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program commemorating his birthday, life and legacy on Monday, January 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The event will include a historical reenactment, musical selections and readings from Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech. Books related to the life of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement will be available for purchase.
The Legend Singers Choral Ensemble will perform songs in celebration of Dr. King’s birthday. The choral group was founded in 1940 by Dr. Kenneth Brown Billups and is led by Maestro Dwayne Buggs, director. The group’s mission is to preserve and perform music indigenous to the African-American experience. Their performance repertoire covers more than four centuries, multiple genres, and many composers and styles of music.
The Workers Theater Project will present a scene from its upcoming "Workers' Opera." In 1938, the Civil Rights Movement was already beginning to unfold: The Tenant Farmers Strike in Southern Missouri is a story of people getting organized to fight for racial equality and workers’ rights. These workers-turned-actors — presented by Bread and Roses Missouri – perform their historical reenactment of this strike to honor the legacy of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement in Missouri.
Readings from Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech will be given between performances and throughout the program. “Please join us for this celebration of the life of this justice leader, activist and organizer whose influence is still felt today,” organizers said in a release.
