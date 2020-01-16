The ice and snow that unexpectedly hit the region Saturday afternoon meant inclement weather closures for events across the area. But those willing to brave the roads in the name of Dr. Martin Luther King for the 34th Annual Statewide Celebration Kickoff in his honor were as committed to commemorating Dr. King as he was to the causes of justice and equality.
“This audience is small, but mighty,” mistress of ceremonies Carol Daniel proclaimed as she settled into her duties on stage of the Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Auditorium at Harris-Stowe State University.
They gave a rousing applause of a crowd three times their size when State MLK Commissioner Lady Merdean Gales took a moment for a in memoriam for recently lost local freedom fighters – particularly the man who was responsible for them being in those seats in the first place.
“Norman R. Seay gave so much to so many,” Gales said. Because of Seay, St. Louis has the distinction of being one of the first cities to have a holiday designated in honor of King’s birthday – a full 16 years before the day became a federal holiday.
“Because of his efforts, he was the individual who was given the responsibility for hanging the sign during the name change of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive,” Gales told the crowd. “He committed his life to fighting injustice – from the Federation of Block Units to the Jefferson Bank demonstration that resulted in him receiving a three-month jail sentence. He would always say, ‘everybody must do something.’
Gales also honored longtime Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis CEO James Buford and Anita Banks, widow of beloved Senator Jet Banks before handing the podium over to new MLK Commission Chair Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith.
“Tonight, we spark the flame that will ignite the burning fire that will spread throughout the state by honoring individuals and organizations who put into practice Dr. King’s high ideals and aspirations for peace, justice and equality,” Smith said.
The crowd came from all over the state – from Kansas City to the bootheel.
“I heard we had a group from Hayti,” Daniel said. The group shouted from the back of the auditorium, purely delighted for be recognized for driving upstate to represent for their region.
The focus for this year’s celebration was on the music thanks to headliner Kirk Whalum and special guest Denise Thimes, but several civic and political leaders were given space to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. King.
“We have a long way to go, but we are closer than we’ve been,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, who said that the key to fulfilling King’s dream is unity and working together for the greater good of humanity.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said that moving beyond comfort zones is critical to continuing Dr. King’s vision.
“Celebrating the life of Dr. King is important every year – but it is especially important now, because it inspires us to meet the many challenges that we face today,” Krewson said. “We don’t often talk about racism and discrimination in public because it can be uncomfortable. But uncomfortable is where we must be. We have to move beyond our uncomfortableness so that we can make changes.
We have to make sure racial equity is in our hearts and minds as we make our decisions.”
Krewson said keeping Dr. King and what he stood for in our hearts is critical towards ensuring a more equitable St. Louis “for our kids and their kids.”
“We’ve come a long way, but we haven’t come far enough,” Krewson said. “It is my sincerest commitment that we will be intentional in using the events of the past to help inform the decisions of today.”
The remarks among the dignitaries that seemed to leave the biggest impression came from State Senator Jamilah Nasheed.
“Today we are gathered here to honor the legacy of a man who continued to believe at a time when there was every reason to give up,” Nasheed said. “A man who freely preached about his dream, while living a nightmare. Through his dream Dr. King is still alive in us – though there is no doubt his dream and vision of a nation standing together remains under construction.”
She embraced King’s defiant optimism and hope as she told the crowd that they must actively pursue his vision.
“We cannot continue to sleep. Something is going to have to jolt us awake,” Nasheed said. “By the faith and belief of everybody who celebrates the legacy of Dr. King we will reach the end of that tunnel and be a beacon of light. We will continue to fight for his dream. We have a lot of work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.