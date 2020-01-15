The University City Board of Education has named longtime University City resident Hazel Erby as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award recipient for 2020. The award will be presented as a part of the 34th annual University City MLK community celebration on Thursday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the University City High School’s main auditorium, located at 7401 Balson Avenue, 63130. This year’s theme is “Courage to Be Well.”
Erby is the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for St. Louis County. Prior to this, she was the first African-American woman to serve on the St. Louis County Council, becoming its longest-standing member (2004-2019).
She has also served as executive director of the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Drug and Substance Abuse, site director for the Caring Communities Program at Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School, and as founder of the TAP City Program in University City. The TAP program pairs teenagers with senior citizens to assist the seniors with errands and chores.
This year’s keynote speaker is Terry Harris, executive director of Student Services for the Rockwood School District. Harris joined the Rockwood School District in 2006 as a resource teacher and co-taught African-American History. From 2009-2015, Harris previously served as the district’s Coordinator of Educational Equity and Diversity. Harris is an advocate for equity, well-being and trauma-informed practices in schools.
“We’re excited for both of our participants in this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program,” said Superintendent of Schools Sharonica Hardin-Bartley. “Both Erby and Dr. Harris are dedicated to serving the public in their respective roles. We hope the community will join with us next Thursday evening as we remember the life and legacy of Dr. King.”
The celebration program will also include student performances. It is free to attend and open to the public. A brief reception will follow the program.
For more information, including photos and biographies of Erby and Dr. Harris, please visit www.ucityschools.org/MLK2020.
