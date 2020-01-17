More than half a century ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. laid out his vision for a future where people of all races and backgrounds were afforded the same rights, opportunities and privileges. He was devoted to fighting the injustices of racial and income inequality, and he opened minds and inspired people to strive for a more equitable society.
As we honor the late civil rights leader and reflect on his life and achievements, we are still inspired by his activism today.
It is in his spirit that WGU Missouri is committed to providing equal opportunities in higher education for working adults who dream of earning a college degree.
The university consistently receives recognition for its efforts in educating and graduating minority student populations, including recently being named among the top 100 minority degree producers in the U.S. by the publication, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. Additionally, WGU works to provide students of all backgrounds with access to affordable, high-quality, career-boosting education.
Most of the university’s students are underserved, and approximately 40 percent of graduates are among the first generation in their families to complete college. These students – who may not have otherwise been able to complete a degree through traditional means – have found success at WGU.
WGU Missouri offers more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in the areas of business, education, IT and health professions, including nursing. Its industry-leading, competency-based structure allows students to leverage previous education, training and work experience to graduate faster. Most students work fulltime and raise families, and WGU’s innovative model allows them to move quickly through material they already know and focus on what they still need to learn, accelerating degree completion at low cost.
WGU’s tuition is about $3,500 per six-month term, and it provides scholarships to many students to make tuition even more affordable. In celebration of Dr. King’s legacy, WGU is currently offering $75,000 in scholarships to Missourians who have always dreamed of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers but have faced challenges that have prevented them from moving forward.
The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are open to new students enrolling in any of WGU’s undergraduate or graduate degree programs. Each scholarship is valued at up to $3,000, and applications are being accepted through April 17.
To learn more about WGU, its programs or scholarships, visit Missouri.WGU.edu.
