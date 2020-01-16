The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Saint Louis University will host the eighth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tribute Breakfast Thursday, January 16, in the Wool Ballroom of Busch Student Center on the SLU Campus. Noted journalist, author and syndicated columnist Roland S. Martin will deliver the keynote address at this year’s tribute.
During his career, Martin has been a host, guest and commentator on numerous major broadcast and print media outlets. As an author, he has written the books “Speak, Brother! A Black Man's View of America,” “Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith” and “The First: President Barack Obama's Road to the White House as Originally Reported by Roland S. Martin.”
Martin received his undergraduate degree in journalism at Texas A&M and went on to earn a graduate degree in Christian communications from Louisiana Baptist University.
The program also will include a welcome by Fred P. Pestello, president of Saint Louis University, prayers by Chris Collins, S.J., special assistant to the president, and a reflection by Jonathan C. Smith, vice president for diversity and community engagement.
The following individuals and businesses will be honored for their contributions to the St. Louis community:
- U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay: U.S. Representative from Missouri’s First Congressional District
- Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D.: Family medicine physician and assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine, Saint Louis University
- Art McCoy: Superintendent, Jennings School District
- Wendell Kimbrough: Chief executive officer, ARCHES St. Louis and member of the Board of Directors for Gateway Center for Giving
- Michael Neidorff, CEO, Centene.
Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and is followed by the program at 9 a.m. Complimentary parking will be available in the University garage located at Grand and Laclede.
RSVPs are requested for the event. To reserve a place, register at https://tinyurl.com/rxqbkm4 or contact SLU diversity consultant Rita McMillan at (314) 977-2254 or rita.mcmillan@slu.edu.
