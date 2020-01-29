At some point, you may decide it's time to make renovations to your home. Whether you choose to roll up your sleeves and make the repairs yourself, or you hire a contractor to provide the elbow grease, remodeling projects can be pricey and come with a hefty to-do list. Picking the materials, paint colors, appliances, or contractors may be high on the priority list, but another task that should be top of mind is deciding on the best way to pay for your improvements.
Financing doesn't have to be scary, and in fact, there are several practical reasons to finance your home improvement project. One big reason is time. When you are improving your home, you want the project to be completed as quickly as possible so you can enjoy the benefits now and not somewhere in the distant future. As always, saving up for a large project is a sound financial decision, but it will likely take years to save enough for what you have in mind.
Once you've decided to finance your home improvement project, there are several questions to consider to ensure that you're getting a product that fits your needs and budget. It can seem a little daunting, but you don't have to do it alone; Great Southern Bank is here to help. Great Southern offers a program that can help your home improvement dreams become a reality, and the best part is, there is no reason to read between the lines. You can expect clear and upfront communication from start to finish.
The Open Door Home Improvement Loan from Great Southern was designed to assist people in our neighborhood who may not qualify for traditional home loan products but dream of owning or improving their home. The Home Improvement Loan is available in varying amounts, between $2,000 and $10,000, and can cover necessities such as a new roof, new windows, or a furnace or air conditioning repair. Some of the other benefits you could enjoy are a flexible minimum credit score and minimal closing costs. To be eligible for the Open Door Home Improvement Loan, you must be improving a single-family home you own and occupy, the improvements must be permanently attached to your home, and you must provide two years of employment history. For more information about the program, visit www.greatsouthernbank.com/opendoor.
Founded in 1923, strength and stability are at the core of Great Southern's story. For more than 96 years, the goal has been to open doors for their neighbors with affordable ways to buy that first home, save for the future, or to get those finances back on track. When you're ready, call or visit any of the 19 convenient locations to ask questions, learn more, and discover what's possible. At Great Southern Bank, the door is always open.
The Open Door Home Loan Program is subject to credit approval and property location. The terms and conditions are subject to change without notice and may affect the offer. The product is currently available in and around select St. Louis metropolitan areas. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
