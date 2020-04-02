It took a global pandemic for the world to be reminded what St. Louis has consistently shouted for nearly two decades – that Murphy Lee is a hip-hop treasure.
Music lovers have coped with stay at home orders due to COVID-19 that put an abrupt stop to the human-to-human element of the entertainment and music scene. They’ve drawn to social media as an outlet. And while minding his own business on Sunday, March 29, Murphy Lee became a benefactor of an unexpected outpouring of love. Best known for his creative flow as part of The St. Lunatics, as a solo artist and a guest feature rapper that delivers guaranteed bars, Lee became a trending topic on Twitter. Just because. Well, because someone decided to remind themselves that Lee drops hot verses.
There were memes, clips from his contributions to the ‘Tics, and shout outs from fans, hip-hop publications and fellow “certified rap stars.”
“The year is 2020 and Murphy Lee is trending because the world is finally giving him his flowers,” XXL Magazine tweeted along with a video clip of Lee’s verse on the remix of Jermaine Dupri’s “Welcome to Atlanta.” His verse giving high praise to the 314 was a standout alongside verses from Snoop Dogg and Diddy.
Rap star Meek Mill co-signed with a retweet and a personalized note, “Yeah, he was super nice!” Mill tweeted.
Twitter users from around the world – and right at home – followed suit.
“Me seeing Murphy Lee trending on Twitter and seeing he doesn’t have coronavirus,” Gus Wasalu tweeted. Beneath the text was a meme of Denzel Washington grabbing his chest and smiling with relief. Next to Wasalu’s name is a Jordanian flag.
“You was definitely one of my favorite rappers growing up,” said Atlanta-based rapper Clay James. “Ate every feature you were on!! Glad you getting your flowers while u can still smell them OG.”
It was a particularly touching moment for those of us who have been riding for Lee since he was the youngest member of the St. Lunatics – and a rap star in his own right.
“Since Murphy Lee is trending, we can’t forget about this St. Louis classic,” Tony Stephenson tweeted with a link to “St. Louis [n-word] expletive,” Lee’s local club banger that featured Hitman Holla.
“Idk why the Murphy Lee appreciation posts from the last few days are making me tear up,” Jasmine Osby said via Twitter. “I have just watched people from my city work so hard my whole life. I just love it when anybody takes a brief second to honor us. I’m from the Lou & I’m proud.”
A Twitter user named Kels declared that March 29 should be declared “Murphy Lee Day” for 2020 and beyond.
“U. City, USA Forever,” Kels tweeted.
“No cap. Murphy Lee is a STL legend,” NBA star Jayson Tatum said.
Lee spent March 29, March 30 and March 31responding to as much of the love as he could individually.
“Lil bro, u da truth,” Lee said in response to fellow St. Louis rap star Smino – who pays tribute to Lee, Nelly and the rest of the St. Lunatics at his own sold-out shows.
Lee also took the time within the whirlwind to share a little industry scoop – including that Nelly was offered the verse on the “Welcome to Atlanta” remix and passed it to him. And that he extended a similar favor to a then-unknown Mill.
“Before he got his break, I reached out and asked him to be on the remix of ‘St. Louis [n-word expletive].’ I wanted to do a Philly version. He ripped it. I’m looking for it to this day. Meek cold mane (sic).”
He expressed that the sentiment was a special moment for him.
“Y’all dope,” Lee said in a general message to all those who chimed in to reveal his impact on hip-hop. “At a time when all humans could use a lil love. And y’all threw it my way. Well, right back to ya. Sheesh, y’all don’t know what this human been going thru – but I’m actually in a great space at dis quarantined moment. Appreciate ya.”
Lee’s shine in the twitterverse isn’t the first wave of digital love he has received recently for his contributions to the rap game.
His episode on the second season of “Finding,” a show presented on BET Network’s digital platforms, received nearly 1.5 million views when it aired last August.
