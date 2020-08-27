Following the lead of organizers on the ground, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and National ACLU called for the resignation of Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. The ACLU’s demand follows the shooting of Jacob Blake and the murder of two protestors, who were shot by a
17-year-old participating in a counter-protest
Beth’s deputies fraternized with white supremacist counter-protesters on Tuesday, then allowed the shooter to leave as people yelled that he was the shooter. The sheriff excused this by saying his deputies may not have paid attention to the gunman because there were many distractions, including “screaming” and “hollering,” people running, police vehicles idling, “nonstop radio traffic,” and that “in situations that are high stress, you have such an incredible tunnel vision.”
Beth was also criticized last year after calling for five people of color who had been arrested for shoplifting to be put into warehouses “where we put these people who have been deemed to be no longer an asset.”
During the Kenosha Police Department’s first press conference in response to the Blake shooting and subsequent murders, Police Chief Daniel Miskinis blamed the unidentified victims in Tuesday night’s shooting for their own deaths, saying the violence was the result of the “persons” involved violating curfew.
“The ACLU strongly condemns Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Miskinis’ response to both the attempted murder of Jacob Blake and the protests demanding justice for him,” said Chris Ott, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin.
"Their actions uphold and defend white supremacy, while demonizing people who were murdered for exercising their first amendment rights and speaking out against police violence. The only way to rectify these actions is for both Sheriff Beth and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to immediately tender their resignations.”
If Beth and Miskinis refuse to tender their resignation, the ACLU is calling for Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to demand the police chief’s removal with the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission, and the sheriff’s removal with Gov. Tony Evers.
To call for Kenosha County David Beth's resignation, contact Gov. Tony Evers' Office at (608) 266-1212.
To call for Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis' resignation, contact the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission at (262)-653-4135 or fill out a citizen complaint form at: https://www.kenosha.org/images/police_and_fire_commisson/COMPLAINT_FORM.pdf.
