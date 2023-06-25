Whether it is a lost portion of the civil rights movement, a reason to celebrate Juneteenth, or just another part of African American history, what you’re looking for is almost always the last place you might search.
For instance, are you aware of Edward Hall? Do you travel Hall Street in St. Louis? Or do you journey on Halls Ferry Road, or New Halls Ferry Road or OldHalls Ferry Road?
They are named after Edward Hall, a Missouri River ferry operator. He was bornon May 25, 1803 and died January 7, 1866.
I learned from Kariem Haqq, a historian and founder of the 13th Amendment Freedom Week Movement, that Hall was a friend of Presbyterian minister, abolitionist, and publisher Elijah Parish Lovejoy.
On November 7, 1837, Lovejoy was killed by a pro-slavery mob while defending the office of his anti-slavery newspaper, The Saint Louis Observer. His death deeply affected many Northerners and greatly strengthened the abolitionist (anti-slavery) cause.
Hall was a riverboat captain and a ferry conductor on the Missouri River. He was wounded the same night Lovejoy was killed.
His ferry across the Missouri River near Florissant, Missouri was a stop on theUnderground Railroad. He smuggled slaves across at night. The New Halls FerryRoad is connected to where his ferry operated on the Missouri River.
In addition to assisting runaways, the Underground Railroad movement brought attention to the horror of slavery and demonstrated that African Americans could take care of themselves. It also discouraged assumptions and encouraged people of all races to work together toward a humanitarian goal.
This region’s Underground Railroad area forms an irregular, four-sided shape, bounded on the north by Lindbergh Boulevard (U.S. Highway 67), on the east by Lewis and Clark Boulevard (Missouri Highway 367), on the south by Interstate 270, and on the west by New Halls Ferry Road.
This area is part of a larger tract that includes the entire northeast corner of St. Louis County north of I-270 and east of New Halls Ferry Road. Lovejoy, Illinois, was established as a settlement of African Americans escaping slavery, and later became the first Black town in America to be incorporated.
The growing town was named Lovejoy in honor of the slain abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy. When you travel these streets, or anywhere in the area, remember Black ancestors journeyed here before us, and they deserve to be recognized.
Bernie Hayes is a journalist, historian, and executive director emeritus of the National Blues Museum.
