I recently viewed the site at 4521 block of Natural Bridge, now a vacant lot that was once Archway Recording Studio and the residence of the late Oliver Sain. I was saddened and depressed. St. Louis and the world lost a place that created and housed music and fine art.
In an interview with St. Louis Blues Net. Magazine, Sain said, “I began Archway in 1965. When I began recording, we recorded lots of blues and gospel. Ike and Tina cut in here! Cleophus Robinson, the O'Neal twins, Zella Jackson Price – lots of gospel. David Dee recorded his hit, ‘Goin' Fishing’ here, and I recorded two hits of mine here, ‘Bus Stop’ and ‘Feel Like Dancing.’ The studio used to be in the storefront of my building.”
Andre Malraux wrote: "Culture is the sum of all the forms of art, of love, and of thought, which, in the course of centuries, have enabled man to be less enslaved."
Insha Farid reminds us thatwhen change comes at the cost of the culture, the society, instead of progressing, moves backwards. It is only a matter of time before we completely lose our culture and traditions.
Our culture is something we should take pride in. We should cherish and celebrate our culture rather than forgetting it completely.
In my St. Louis American Newspapercolumn of August 9, 2001, I wrote, “Although we no longer have a black mayor or police chief, I think conditions for African-Americans in this area are worse than most other cities. I remember Mill Creek, The Ville, Easton Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Wellston and other neighborhood and communities where black pride flourished.
“What is also troubling to me is that when neighborhoods are destroyed, historical landmarks and memories also are shattered.”
Oliver’s widow, Ruby Sain, and several groups made numerous efforts to preserve the studio. They envisioned a museum and a school to teach students the music business and train musicians. All of the attempts failed for many different reasons.
The internet site Wikipedia refers to Oliver Sain Jr. as “an American saxophonist, songwriter, bandleader, drummer and record producer, who was an important figure in the development of rhythm and blues music, notably in St Louis, Missouri.”
The publication ALL MUSIC defined him as a performer and as a producer that exerted an influence on the evolution of St. Louis soul and R&B that is rivaled only by that of his close friend and infrequent collaborator, Ike Turner. This website lists many works recorded at Archway.
https://www.discogs.com/label/293164-Archway-Studios
I wonder what will be the next historical site that will be lost? Do we have any power? What does it take to preserve and protect our monuments?
Please watch the Bernie Hayes TV program Saturday Night at 10 pm and Sunday Evenings at 5:30 pm on NLEC-TV Ch. 24.2.
I can be reached by fax at (314) 837-3369 or e-mail at: berhay@swbell.net. Or on Twitter : @berhay
Be Ever Wonderful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.