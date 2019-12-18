It outrages me at this late date to hear commercials featuring the Drifters singing “White Christmas” and advertisements highlighting Charles Brown, Lowell Folsum, Muddy Waters, The Coasters, Howling Wolf, Buddy Guy, The Midnighters and other African-American artists who were not heard on these so called major radio outlets and television stations. These performers were heard on Black Radio only.
I assume some will say it is good that they are finally being recognized, and I agree, but only the African-American community understand the struggles these persons endured to survive during the turbulent ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s and some well into the ‘70s and ‘80s. Somehow their worth to white businesses became salient and significant, because of the money they added to these industries and record companies.
These black artists were kept out of the mainstream through the complex nature of racism. They were not listed on white music charts and because of the challenges related to issues of race and racism. These artists pioneered new sounds in blues, jazz and gospel, and most created their works for no recognition and little pay.
An article by Erin Blakemore stated, “A black person might own a shelf full of records by groundbreaking artists like Ma Rainey, Jelly Roll Morton or Duke Ellington, all of whom became best-selling artists on so-called ‘race records.’ But a white person might have no idea who any of those artists were, though they had sold thousands of copies. That’s because race records were sold in stores and advertised in publications that catered to African-Americans. And though they documented and celebrated some of the best black music of their day, from blues to vaudeville to jazz, race records didn’t always benefit African-Americans.”
For example, in the early years of rock and roll, many songs originally recorded by African-American musicians were re-recorded by white artists such as Pat Boone in a more toned-down style, often with changed lyrics that lacked the hard edge of the original versions. These cover songs were popular with a much broader white audience.
Maybe some of you think that I should be thankful that these singers and musicians are now being heard and some receiving great monetary gains. Well, I am, but I wish they were heard years ago, and not limited to the chitlin circuit when they could have reaped the financial rewards that their white counterparts received. Imagine how much money the Drifters could have made if white-owned radio and TV stations had played their song when it was first released decades ago.
Happy holidays!
