The world we exist in today is a sad reminder of what the prediction was of “rumors of war" in Matthew 24:6: “And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”
The mass shootings, school shootings, Charlottesville uprising, mass killing of Jews and immigrants are just a few examples of rumors of war
The killing of the Maj. General Qassem Soleimani ordered by President Donald J. Trump is a declaration of war. Every intelligent, thinking person in the world should be cringing in their boots at the action of this defunct president. If there has to be a war, who in God's name wants Trump to be the one calling the shots?
Everyone should be leery of his actions. All he has ever done has been in his best interest. It is very reasonable to assume that a war to Trump is like a victory lap in his head. Of the mother lode of distractions, this one will be his most triumphant of all.
Never mind the craziness of it; his evil mind tells him it is the thing he must do. If he felt that General Soleimani should pay for his crimes, then why not hold him accountable in court? The United States has to be accountable for its deeds too. No one is snow-white, squeaky clean.
President Trump has been Impeached, and he does not care about anything other than how to save Donald Trump; he will accomplish this by any means necessary. A war to him is necessary. After all, he is being impeached. A war invades the mind of everyone in a very negative way and does not leave room for the likes of Donald Trump.
Republicans and Democrats have a war going on. It will be groundbreaking testament to the democracy of our country as to which one of them will win the war.
Even after he is gone from office, the stink will linger on and many will wonder if things will ever be the same. If we ever come from under the reign of this president, it will be a joyful, shouting, stomp your feet celebration because four more years of his reign of terror is enough to last a lifetime.
