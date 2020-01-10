St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 38F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.