Barack and Michelle Obama are the most beloved couple that has ever graced the White House. The character, honor, and discipline of Barack Obama is beyond reproach. Michelle's status as a first lady is also above reproach, as shown by her grace, intelligence and character as a wife, mother and first lady. What an overwhelming sense of pride for us to live and see the first black president and first lady in the White House.
Barack Obama, a man of humble and caring character, is an example to the people who follow in his footsteps who wish to become president of the United States. There are non-stop advertisements for presidential candidates promoting their friendship with Barrack Obama.
Imagine the beauty and character of a man who is so emulated and can turn the other cheek, never uttering a single word or a tweet against president Donald Trump.
Trump should be so wise, yet he has tried in every way possible to degrade Barack Obama. What can be said of the childlike character of Trump that excuses his lack of behavior or intelligence? Everything that has Barack Obama's name stamped on it has been dismantled by Trump.
Trump granted Alice Marie Johnson, a black woman, an eight-month pardon. He commuted her lifetime sentence after serving 21 years in prison for her involvement in drug trafficking.
Johnson, an ordained prison minister and criminal justice reform advocate, had a big impact on the prison population. Her case gained the attention of Kim Kardashian West, who lobbied Trump for Johnson's release.
However, one pauses to wonder at the timing of her release – just in time for Trump’s State of the Union address. Hopefully her plea for other prisoners does not fall on deaf ears.
Trump now has another Trumpeter in his circle of deceit, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was imprisoned for solicitation of bribes in an attempt to sell Obama's U.S. Senate seat.
Trump could be reelected to serve four more years as president of the United States. What kind of changes will be made under his leadership? How about changing the number of terms a president is allowed to serve? After all, Trump’s base has agreed in every way possible that he has the status of a king.
Trumps base of evangelicals has ignored all of his wrongdoings. No truly enlightened Christian should ever proclaim Christianity and accept immigrant children in cages. Immigrants’ only desire is for a better life.
The behavior of Trump’s base is beyond decent human imagination. They have a malice so great in their heart for people of color and an ungrounded fear of a non-white world.
Democrats and Republicans are at war for the democracy of our country. It may take an act of God to bring about change and to turn this world around.
