St. Louis County will soon receive about half of the $193 million it was awarded from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
These funds are critical to our ongoing response to the pandemic. Cases are rising at an alarming rate, especially among African Americans, due to a new Delta variant.
The new funds provide an opportunity to make historic investments in building a future where everyone in St. Louis County has access to health, safety and opportunity.
The pandemic has spotlighted the disparities in our community, and we must continue to respond to the pandemic in an equitable way.
When the County received $173.5 million in CARES Act funds last year to respond to the pandemic, my administration used the funds to address the public health, humanitarian, and economic consequences of COVID-19, with special emphasis on addressing the impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable and underserved populations, particularly the African American community and people with chronic medical problems.
I hope the council will have a similar vision. My administration has identified several potential projects consistent with these priorities.
They include:
Spending an estimated $36 million to construct a new health center in North County that will increase health services and in-clinic lab capacity, and to build out a state-of-the-art Substance Abuse Support Center.
Using an estimated $22 million to expand workforce development programs currently offered at the MET Center in Wellston. My staff began planning for an investment of this magnitude in the spring.
Setting aside a significant amount of the funds to replace lost tax revenue, to relieve historical budget pressure for future property tax increases. How much exactly is unknown at this time but we will work closely with the budget director to get his input.
Providing pay raises of $2 per hour to Justice Services staff who provide critical services to residents of the jail and make less than their counterparts in other counties.
There remain several unmet needs throughout our community, and I hope the council continues to put the health and safety of our residents first as they deliberate how to use these funds.
The U.S. Department of Treasury requires a spending plan by Aug. 31 so difficult decisions must be made soon. I look forward to working with the council to ensure the best path forward in helping us get through and out of this pandemic.
Dr. Sam Page is St. Louis County Executive
