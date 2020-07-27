St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.