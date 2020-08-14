On behalf of over 300,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., I congratulate U.S. Senator Kamala Harris on being selected as running mate for Joe Biden. This is a great day for our country, a great day African Africans and for women.
Senator Harris’ selection is a full-circle moment for HBCUs and African-American Greek organizations that worked tirelessly to give the Black community a voice from the turn of the century, through Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement, to the present day.
As the president of Tennessee State University, a premiere HBCU, and as international president of AKA, of which Senator Harris is a member, I am doubly proud of this selection. I also commend Joe Biden for his insight to bring someone of Senator Harris’ stature to the ticket. She is intelligent, experienced, charismatic and above all qualified for the job.
African-American women have been the backbone of this country, and now an African-American woman has the opportunity to ascend to the second-highest office in the nation, with the opportunity to create policies that will impact us for generations to come. While AKA does not endorse any particular candidate or party, we are extremely proud of Senator Harris.
Dr. Glenda Glover is international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
