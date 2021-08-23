As students and educators return to school, I’d like to offer a prayer of encouragement. Considering the confusion regarding mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and vaccination rates, I feel it is needed.
Heavenly Father, we come to you thanking you for your many blessings. You are so worthy of honor, praise and glory. First, we know that nothing surprises you and this pandemic did not catch you off guard. During this time of uncertainty, remind us of Isaiah 46:10, which says that you know the end from the beginning. We rest on the assurance that you know how and when this deadly pandemic will end.
1 Corinthians 14:33 reminds us that you are not the author of confusion, but that you are the God of peace. We pray that the truth of this scripture will influence the decisions of administrators and government officials regarding the safety of students, staff and faculty. From daycare, pre-K, K-12 to higher education. Let Godly wisdom and truth prevail. We come to you now praying for our children and students who will be attending school face-to-face and virtually this academic year. Let there be peace in the hearts of students, faculty, administrators and staff as they return to classrooms, offices and school buildings. We ask for an extra measure of your grace, mercy and protection.
We also ask God that despite what goes on around them, you would grant students an extra measure of grace and ability to focus on the academic subjects they must learn. Give instructors innovative ideas and methods to motivate students to learn even the most difficult topics. Give them peace and protect educators as they fulfill their commitment to teach. We pray that the learning environment is a place of safety, connection and inspiration. We declare that frustration and discouragement will not distract students and educators from their purpose. We bind up anything that comes to disrupt the educational environment. Classrooms will be secure places of love and encouragement regardless of what may be taking place in the world outside.
We pray that you would give students’ parents and guardians confidence that their students will remain safe. For anxiety that may arise, remind them to cast their cares on you as it says in I Peter 5:7. Allow them to rest in the confidence that your Godly presence will be there to cover and protect their children whether they are in the classroom, participating in extracurricular activities, in the cafeteria or on the playground.
God, you are sovereign, and we thank you for the promise in 3 John 1:2 that says that you would have us to be in good health. Let this school year be one where good health, joy and hope prevail!
In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen
Shewanda Riley is a Fort Worth, Texas-based author of “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.”
