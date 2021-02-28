The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said that “unity, does not mean uniformity.” Ever since the mayor created a Corrections Task Force to respond to the circumstances that led to the three protests, organized in a matter of a few weeks apart, and culminating on February 6 by detainees at the Justice Center, I have heard nothing but negativity about the forming of the Task Force from certain quarters of our community.
The Task Force has been charged with a specific, short term role, limited, and expectantly with obstacles (motivated by self-preservation and survival instincts). The Mayor asked us to begin review of three urgent topics related to the City Justice Center: 1) Investigate the alleged concerns and complaints regarding food, water, temperature, and clothing; 2) The need to begin moving cases through the 22nd Judicial Circuit and any other measures possible to address the isolation and uncertainty resulting from the halting of court cases for nearly one year due to the COVID -19 pandemic; and 3) To become apprised of the urgent building and equipment needs of the facility, which is approximately 20 years old.
Lets’ be candid, the public, particularly activist groups, would like the Task Force to look at other allegations during our tenue (so would we), but it has been made clear to us by the City’s legal department that the Task Force does not have that authority.
We requested to interview every detainee and CJC staff involved in the three protests. We requested to review all documents pertaining to those incidents. We requested to see any and all video from those incidents. We have requested information on the welfare and well-being of detainees involved in all three protests. We have been told that we have a specific mandate, and that we are not independent of City guidelines, or protocol.
The Task Force understands that there are legal restrictions in some of our asks, but the seemingly spirit of obstruction is nevertheless disappointing and disheartening, in spite of that, there is “something good” that I believe can come out of the Task Force efforts.
Many of us on the Task Force has been involved in various aspects of prison and criminal justice reform for years. We are not novice nor naïve. We understand that the system has for too long been unjust to people of color, and people of poverty. We are asking the public to trust us, especially those of you who have marched the streets and stood on the Frontline with us. You should know that we are determined to do the best that we can with the limited mandate that we have.
We are hopeful that there are things that will get done on our watch (that’s why some of us signed on to a task that we knew would be overly scrutinized), and there are things that will have to wait for the next administration. So far COVID-19 vaccines have been given to those that requested (high risk); the administration has allocated $1.6 million to repairing the locks, something that should be done with the next several weeks; and detainees and correction staff alike know that people are interested in the safety and human rights of all who enter the CJC for any reason.
I’ll help you, where I can, and you help me where you can. That’s how I grew up in the Movement. I am calling on individuals and organizations that have been in this fight to support the Task Force in meeting our mandate.
To all of the organizations and individuals that have been dealing with detainee issues, prison reform, police reform, unjust bail and bond system, and all things criminal justice reform, I stand with you now, as I have always stood, with you, side-by-side.
From the very first announcement of the Task Force negative comments started flying around. Statements made both in private and in public. I was asked to step down because my being on the task force legitimized the mayor’s “short term,” “really just trying to kick the can down the road,” “last minute,” “diversionary efforts.” There were people who felt that it was “too little too late,” as others just questioned every decision of the mayor. Not to my surprise there were also those who questioned the motives of certain members on the task force.
Surprisingly enough, I’m good with the dissent, criticism, cynicism, and suspicion that came with the announcing of a Task Force to look into what has obviously been an un-amplified concern. That does not mean that no one was working to address the issues through legal channels (because we are aware of present and past efforts). Accusations coming out of the Justice Center (lack of bail and bonds, treatment within the facility, health and safety issues) has been public knowledge. But it was not the magnified public-media story as it is now, and that’s probably because it has become a huge media story that it has been moved to the front and center in the public arena.
Finally, I agree that the mayor’s term is soon up. But I’m glad that she has not abducted her role as mayor. We have a deadline for the middle of March. But does that mean that we should wait on the next administration to do something that all of the candidates could have championed without the title of mayor. If the naysayers of the Task Force really believe that there must been some sense of urgency in the matters and issues that have been illuminated by the detainee protests, then support us as we try to do our part, as you continue to do your part. I believe that there will be an intersection of action, and in that intersection those who we are determined and dedicated to serve, will be served.
Reverend Darryl Gray is chairperson of the Corrections Task Force and a criminal justice reform advocate.
