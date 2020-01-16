I recently moved to St. Louis (in June 2019) after graduating from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. I was shocked at how prevalent the disparities in the region were. Many of my peers had a hard time believing what I was being exposed to. So I created a video as a way to display the beauty of communities in St. Louis, but also to provide a lens for others.
While I had a hard time adjusting, I now find St. Louis as a place ripe with opportunity for young black professionals like myself.
Moving to St. Louis has been eye-opening. The city has both a rich and complex history that has directly shaped the disparities present within the region. Initially, I was surprised at how disparate certain parts of the region were. Trying to talk about the various issues almost seemed taboo, so I began to wonder why?
My video intends to provide a lens for everyone, both those familiar and unfamiliar. As someone new to the city, I wanted to illustrate the innocence and vibrancy of a community often forgotten or avoided. Hopefully the content shared begins to generate ideas on how we can transform the social norms around visiting places like North City and aid in reviving the community and residents for the betterment of us all.
See his video “Discovering Community in North City” at https://tinyurl.com/ul395rf.
