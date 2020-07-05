Enough really is enough!

Malcolm X stated, “the most disrespected person in America is the Black Woman.” Over half a century later, his words still ring true.
This January, a gathering of elected Black women prosecutors from across the United States appeared at a community forum at Harris-Stowe State University in a show of support for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner. Each woman had her own story to tell about personal attacks regarding her ability to do her job. Their presence there was for one reason – and that was to show our community that Gardner’s experience is emblematic of the types of attacks Black women prosecutors have faced around the country. These Black female prosecutors came to stand with Gardner and to lend her their support.
A prosecutor and a nurse by profession, Gardner understands the root causes of how a traditional criminal justice system operates. She has acknowledged, “it is the failed system of healthcare, failed systems of education and economics that drives the criminal justice system.” As a result, Gardner has implemented a series of programs and policies designed to reform, mitigate or eradicate practices that historically contribute to the mass incarceration of Black, Brown and poor people within the St. Louis community.
The Felony Redirect Program is one of the successful diversion programs Gardner initiated to address harms caused by mass incarceration and the school-to-prison pipeline. She has dismissed certain cases labeled “Taken Under Advisement”in order to eliminate potential barriers to employment; she has implemented a Conviction Integrity Unit; she has strengthened the Victim Witness Protection Services Unit, and she has supported Implicit Bias Training. Her Opioid Addiction Education program allows low-level offenders to attend a four-week course designed by medical professionals to assist in treatment, safety and deterrence. She has supported independent investigations of officer-involved shootings, and she has also worked with members of Missouri’s state legislative body to enact meaningful criminal justice reform.
Despite all this, the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association has called for Gardner’s removal from office, “by any means necessary.” This and many other examples point to the numerous obstacles Black women must overcome to serve in leadership positions with dignity and respect accorded their majority counterparts.
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones is, by far, one of the most educated, experienced and professional persons ever elected to the office of Treasurer in the City of St. Louis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Hampton University and a master’s degree in Health Administration from St. Louis University. She has served as the 8th Ward Democratic Committeewoman and a State Representative in Missouri’s General Assembly, where she was selected Assistant Minority Floor Leader and made history as the first Black and first woman to hold the position. Prior to being elected City Treasurer, Jones was employed as a vice president of an investment banking firm and as an adjunct faculty member at Harris-Stowe State University.
After her election as Treasurer in 2012, Jones immediately began demonstrating her personal commitment to excellent public service in the Treasurer’s Office and Parking Division by increasing transparency, integrity, customer service and monetary assets for the City of St. Louis. She modernized parking operations and fee collections. She launched both the Office of Financial Empowerment to assist St. Louisans in making better financial choices and the College Kids Program that helps over 13,500 public school students start educational savings accounts. To date, the program has accumulated approximately $1 million. Jones’ Report to the Community, issued February 6, 2020, reported that the Office of the Treasurer had implemented four of the calls to action from the Ferguson Commission’s 2016 report and was working on more.
Jones has recently come under fire for awarding a parking services contract with Hudson and Associates, LLC. During the unprecedented and unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic, Treasurer Jones suspended parking enforcement. In an editorial, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch attacked both the contract and the contractor even though Hudson and Associates was one of three finalists that emerged from a complex scoring process of the 11 companies bidding for the contract. Sheila Hudson, the black female owner of Hudson and Associates, LLC, formerly worked as an employee of a vendor under Jones’ predecessor. She then served as a subcontractor for two subsequent vendors prior to responding as a prime contractor to the Treasurers most recent RFP for parking operating services. The implicit idea planted by the editorial was that Hudson was not qualified and somehow the contract did not smell right.
In a response to the Post-Dispatch editorial, legal counsel for Hudson and Associates points out no work was done and thus nothing paid due to the pandemic. Of course, this fact was ignored by the Post-Dispatch. The Post-Dispatch also ignored Hudson’s immense experience and qualifications for the job. Rather, it relied upon the familiar playbook of character assassination through innuendo, sensationalism and crude exaggeration.
Both Gardner and Jones have worked against extraordinary odds just to perform their responsibilities on behalf of the citizens of St. Louis. They are met with opposition at every turn. Add to this the vitriolic communications each receives daily. Both have reportedly received emails from individuals calling them the “n-word,” and saying things like “hope you catch COVID and die,” as well as other despicable statements.
Enough really is enough!
We stand in absolute solidarity with both well-qualified and deserving candidates for re-election. We urge all voters of the City of St. Louis to reject the biased and unfounded personal attacks upon these visionary public servants and join us in helping to re-elect Kim Gardner as Circuit Attorney and Tishaura Jones as Treasurer. Vote for them on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
