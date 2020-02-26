According to the Thursday, February 13, edition of the Monitor, East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver said, “We expect our teams to conduct themselves in a manner that will protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches, and spectators at sporting events. We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in a manner commensurate with these expectations. Following a thorough investigation, consequences were administered which resulted in the immediate conclusion of the cheerleading season for the school year.”
This sounds like the quote you could have said two years ago when a few members of the track team went into the stands and fought with someone. This quote does not apply to the cheerleaders who were simply protecting themselves when a Trinity cheerleader started the fight. They were concerned about their own safety.
We understand that there are consequences for what happened, but consequences should be related to how these cheerleaders were attacked and abused at the hands of Trinity. The consequences should be about their humanity as our children in our community of East St. Louis.
It seems as if the quick judgment you handed down was not about the cheerleaders. It seems like the judgment is about preserving or trying to maintain a certain image. The cheerleaders should not have to bear the effects of a disciplinary measure that is being used to help outsiders to our city feel better about our city. It is problematic when you are more concerned about outsiders' perception of the City of East St. Louis than about treating our cheerleaders as human beings – most importantly, as children in your care.
Did you acknowledge who our cheerleaders are? Their good grades, their good behavior? They were on the Homecoming Court (making all of East St. Louis proud), the Mayor’s Council, and they have great supportive parents. They are supposed to be your children, and you serve as the parent or guardian figure when they are at school or at a school activity away from school.
Deep down inside they know you don’t care about them or their feelings. I haven’t heard whether you asked if any of them were hurt physically, not to mention the psychological damage they experienced to know not even the principal or the superintendent or the Board of Education is concerned about them personally.
They work hard to learn the cheers, they cheer at all the games (crisp, clear and clean steps and cheers), and this is the thanks they get: to be put down so quickly for defending themselves, for their uniforms to be snatched, and to be suspended for the rest of the season. So quick to punish before even the aggressors, the Trinity Cheerleaders, were punished for starting the fight.
You never acknowledged that the Trinity Cheerleaders threw the first punch. They started the fight. They were the aggressors. Our cheerleaders were simply protecting themselves, which the principal, the Superintendent, and the school board are charged to do: protect our children and make sure they are safe.
As the renowned black poet Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Our East St. Louis Senior High School cheerleaders will never forget how you made them feel about this traumatic incident.
Edna Collins Farmer is a retired English teacher from East St. Louis School District 189. This was edited from her remarks presented at the School District 189 Board of Education meeting on Friday, February 21.
