The health of mothers and babies has long been a key indicator of the well-being of communities, and a reflection of a state’s priorities. In Missouri, where the rate of maternal mortality—the numbers of moms who die in or related to childbirth—is double the national level, pregnancy is a matter of life or death.
A pregnant person is more likely to die while giving birth in Missouri than nearly any other state in the nation. The risk is even higher for Black Missourians who are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white people.
These alarming disparities expose a bleak reality in Missouri and the nation: states with the most barriers to accessing basic reproductive healthcare services generally have the poorest health outcomes for women and birthing people. Those most affected—Black people and people of color, LGBTQ+ and people of low-income—already endure the biggest obstacles to accessing healthcare.
The good news is: Missouri voters have a unique opportunity on August 4th to change course by voting for Amendment 2.
Medicaid expansion is pivotal to improving healthcare outcomes in maternal health by increasing access to critical sexual and reproductive health services. Access to family planning, STI treatment and testing, maternity care, and cancer screenings (all covered under Medicaid), helps folks keep themselves and their families healthy. Medicaid is the largest payer of reproductive healthcare coverage, covering nearly 40% of all births in our state but many are still without access to the care they need. Research has shown that having health insurance is a core factor in whether a person uses birth control, particularly the most effective methods like the IUD which can cost more than $1000 out of pocket. Yet only 19% of Missourians of low-income have access to the family planning services they need. Pregnant people who lack insurance coverage often delay or forgo prenatal and postpartum services because they cannot afford it, leaving them at increased risk for otherwise preventable pregnancy complications.
Currently, 90,000 Missourians, disproportionately Black people and communities of low-income, rely on Medicaid for these essential services. However, 230,000 uninsured Missourians are currently trapped in the “coverage gap,” meaning they have too much to qualify for Medicaid right now and too little to afford private insurance.
A complex web of systemic racism and economic barriers have made it increasingly difficult—if not impossible—for many Black Missourians to access reproductive healthcare.
The result: widening gaps in health outcomes such as cervical cancer and breast cancer, in addition to infant and maternal mortality. While Black people and white people are diagnosed at the same rate for breast cancer, Black people are 40% more likely to die from it. Increased Medicaid coverage would be the first step in addressing racial disparities in reproductive health, and ensuring everybody is able to access affordable, quality healthcare when they need it.
Medicaid expansion is also a vital step toward ensuring equitable healthcare access for LGBTQ+ folks who are more likely to be uninsured and low-income than non-LGBTQ+ people. As a result of discrimination in employment, housing, and healthcare, nearly 22% of LGBT folks experience poverty. For Black LGBTQ+ people and those in rural areas, the rate is even higher.
In rural areas across the state, 10 hospitals have closed since 2014—and the consequences have been dire. Between 2012 and 2018, the number of cases of Syphilis more than quadrupled from 96 to 851 in non-metro areas. Medicaid expansion would help keep rural hospitals open, and protect frontline healthcare workers.
The truth is: Medicaid expansion is a game changer. It has the power to increase access to reproductive healthcare and as a result narrow long-standing gaps in healthcare outcomes.
No matter your race, gender, sexuality, zip-code, or income, everybody deserves to access the full scope of reproductive healthcare in order to live self-determined lives. NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri believes in a world where everyone has the power and dignity to access affordable and comprehensive healthcare and decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family. We know we can build this world, but we can’t do it without expanding access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare.
I hope you’ll join me in taking the first step by voting yes on 2 this August 4.
Mallory Schwartz is Executive Director of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri
Log In
