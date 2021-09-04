Instead of purchasing the latest fad smoothie or participating in a TikTok challenge, here are a few suggestions for life-long wellness. These recommendations are as simple as learning your ABCs.
Turn off the electronics
Believe it or not, eating while watching television will cause you to eat more! Mindless TV makes you unaware of how many potato chips you have eaten, and commercials are filled with unhealthy foods which trigger your cravings. Let’s return to the good, old-fashioned days where everyone ate at the dinner table together and discussed their day. Tip # 1, ditch the screen while eating!
Get some sleep
According to the National Sleep Foundation, most adults need between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Yet, on average, adults routinely get less than six hours. I’m sure you have heard co-workers brag about how they can survive on four or five hours of sleep per night. However, research has shown the opposite to be true. With minimal sleep, memory recall is poor and response time is generally slower. Tip #2, go to bed
Try meditation before bed
I get it: Society is more fast paced and wired. It can lead to 24-hour activity. But just because we have the capability to work 24 hours, doesn’t mean that we should. Daily stress from work, family, finances, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, can take a huge toll on your body. Daily decompression is vital. Try sitting on the floor before bed and take deep cleansing breaths. With each exhalation, rid yourself of that stress. Try it! It works! Tip #3, don’t check Facebook and Instagram before bed, meditate.
Fill fridge with nutrient-dense foods
To reduce the temptation of high calorie, low nutritional value foods, keep healthy alternatives on hand. Load the refrigerator with varieties of fruits and vegetables. Utilize local markets to reduce costs. Worried about fresh produce spoiling? Freeze some of it to eat later. Frozen grapes and strawberries make a great snack! Tip #4, limit the number of processed foods in your home.
Snack before shopping or dining out
Buying groceries when hungry is a big mistake. When hungry, most people tend to impulse shop. Being full, however, reduces the urge to buy those salty and sugary foods often seen in checkout lanes. Tip #5, never dine out or shop for groceries on an empty stomach.
Eat more often
Skipping meals is not an answer to weight loss. In fact, eating only one meal a day may cause a delayed insulin response. This could increase your risk of diabetes. Eating smaller meals more frequently will increase your metabolism and aid in weight loss. Tip #6, eat five meals per day.
Increase fiber intake
Every adult needs 25 grams of fiber daily. Fruits, vegetables, and legumes are all high in fiber and should be the bulk of a daily diet. Fiber helps regulate the GI tract and reduces the likelihood of being diagnosed with colon cancer. Tip #7, eat the recommended allowances of fiber daily.
As with most situations in life, there is no such thing as a “quick fix” for better health. Maintaining a healthy life takes persistence and intent. Fads come and go, and they typically do not result in permanent, substantial changes. During these crazy times, my advice is to use this time to invest in yourself and develop lifestyle habits that will keep you around a little longer.
Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., FAAFP is an associate professor, SLUCare Family Medicine, and interim assistant dean of diversity equity and inclusion.
